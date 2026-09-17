Cast Set For OTHERS Concert Performances in Edinburgh and Ayr

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Others will have two public work in progress performances being presented in Scotland, where this new musical began. Performances will be held on Wednesday 7 October at Capital Theatres, Edinburgh and Friday 9 October at Gaiety Theatre, Ayr.

The cast features Fabian Soto Pacheco (Kiss of Spider Woman), Imelda Warren-Green (Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder), Aidan MacColl (Pop Off, Michelangelo!), Joey Price (Doctor Who), Savannah Beckford (The Buccaneers), Ava Duncan (Summer Holiday), Colum Findlay (Sunshine on Leith), plus Olivier Award-winning Showstopper! The Improvised Musical performers Justin Brett and Julie Clare.

Sixteen year old Jamie has a problem. Their hometown of Fairplay has blamed people who are a bit different for everything that's wrong for as long as anyone can remember – and Jamie and their friends, all hiding in the laundrette, are definitely not like everyone else. Tentacles, electric fingers, the ability to rip your own arm off and re-attach it - that sort of thing. Kind of hard to disguise. As things in the outside world keep getting worse, do they stay hidden, or do they go out and fight?

Others is a joyful challenge to those who try to demonise minorities for personal or political gain. It's a musical adventure story, set to a score of powerful vocal harmonies that moves from pop, to folk, to the Andrews Sisters, composed by Colum Findlay of award-winning Edinburgh based a cappella ensemble Perfect Forth.

Director and writer Sarah Chew says “It's so exciting to take the words and music we've written, and get to work on them with this brilliant cast, which includes everyone from West End veterans to emerging artists currently smashing in the theatre, music and drag scenes of London, Glasgow and Edinburgh. Our cast is a real Melting Pot of brilliant talents and I cannot wait to get started!”

Composer and performer Colum Findlay adds “The vocal acrobatics that some people are doing with our score in this room is incredible.”

Presented in work in progress concert form, this is the chance for audiences to see this exciting new Scottish musical at the very start of its journey - so you can say “I saw it first!”.

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