Review: EMERGENCE, Theatre Royal

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Emergence is a new double-bill production from Scottish Ballet. First up, we have the world premiere of Entress, choreographed by Julia Cheng, and then the critically acclaimed Emergence, first staged in 2016 and choreographed by Crystal Pite.

Entress is accompanied by a live orchestra and the music, composed by Isobel Waller-Bridge, is a real standout of this piece. The combination of the stunning visuals, the incredible talent and the captivating score just completely sweeps you away.

The two pieces sit well side by side as both focus on the skill of these incredible dancers rather than elaborate sets. Both favour synchronicity and highlight the hive mind, which is beautifully showcased by how the dancers all work together as one. This double bill features the entire Scottish Ballet company and it's truly breathtaking to see work of this calibre.

Crystal Pite’s choreography is bold and meticulous. Emergence is a sight to behold thanks to Alan Brodie’s lighting and Jay Gower Taylor’s set design. It’s an exhilarating piece that doesn’t seem to pause for breath and it’s a real thrill to see it back on stage ten years after its debut.

The overwhelming feeling after coming away from this double bill is how lucky we are to have Scottish Ballet as our National ballet. This is thrilling, innovative and world-class dance.

Photo credit: Andy Ross

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