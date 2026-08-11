Eilidh Loan and Holly Howden Gilchrist Will Lead ANTIGONE at Tron Theatre

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Tron Theatre Company will present Lulu Raczka's adaptation of Sophocles' Antigone, in association with Groupwork. Directed by Finn Den Hertog in his directorial debut at the Tron, Raczka's modern reworking of the Greek classic tells the story of Antigone, fighting for justice for her brother by defying the powers that be for the right to bury him herself, even though he has been deemed a traitor. Her sister Ismene, watching on, is torn between loyalty to her sister and commonsense, knowing what the final outcome will be for Antigone's defiance. Performances will run 18 Sep – 10 Oct 2026.

This intimate two-hander has a powerful cast with award-winning actor, writer and director Eilidh Loan (Murder on the Heath (Channel 4); The Chief, Doctor Who, Sister Boniface Mysteries; and writer and director of Moorcroft, and Traverse Theatre's fastest selling show Cathy, currently running at the Edinburgh Fringe) playing the troubled role of Antigone, and Holly Howden Gilchrist (John Proctor is the Villain (Royal Court); Beauty and the Beast (Citizens Theatre), Small Acts of Love (Citizens Theatre/National Theatre of Scotland); Blinded By The Light (Sylvian Productions) as her dutiful sister, Ismene. Eilidh last performed on the Tron stage in Me and My Sister Tell Each Other Everything and has recently been included in The List Top 100 Exciting Artists and as The Scotsman's One to Watch. Holly was most recently on the Tron stage in A View From The Bridge. After this production Holly will be returning to the West End for the next run of John Proctor is the Villain. This production of Antigone brings two of Scotland's brightest actors together on stage for an exceptional rendering of the classic story, capturing sisterhood, sacrifice and survival as two young women come of age.

Director Finn Den Hertog says “Lulu Raczka's electric reimagining of this ancient Greek tragedy is a wild, witty and vitally contemporary take on Sophocles classic. I am thrilled to be working at the Tron for the first time and particularly pleased to have with the incredible duo of Eilidh Loan and Holly Howden Gilchrist, two of Scottish theatres most exciting young actors, who will take on the roles of Antigone and Ismene, the gutsy sisters that Lulu has brilliantly placed at the centre of her adaptation.”

Finn is coming to Antigone straight from his recent, critically acclaimed adaptation of Lear at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

Alongside the incredible cast there is a phenomenal creative team with Set & Costume Design by Milla Clarke, Associate Set & Costume Designer by recent RCS graduate Chantal Jarem, Lighting Design by Emma Jones, Sound & Video Design by Lewis Den Hertog, and Movement Director Vicki Manderson.

The Tron is also very excited to be working with the award-winning, artist-lead, Glasgow based theatre company Groupwork for the first time. Known for their original, exploratory and multi-disciplinary theatre, Groupwork are currently at Edinburgh International Festival with the critically acclaimed When Prophecy Fails which started life as a Tron Creative Labweek project and will then tour Scotland. Watch this space for more upcoming visits from Groupwork.

Alongside the production, the Tron's Participation Team will be running an extensive schools programme to compliment the fact Antigone is on the current Higher and Advanced Higher curriculum. Events include Inside The Rehearsal Room where pupils and teachers get the opportunity to peek inside the rehearsal process, spending a session on the main stage with actors Eilidh Loan and Holly Howden Gilchrist and Director Finn Den Hertog, gaining a behind-the-scenes look into their creative process. Teachers are also invited to an exclusive evening with the wider creative team, to explore all of the creative conversations that have taken place in order to aid their teaching of the text.

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