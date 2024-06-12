Stevie Martin Brings CLOUT To The Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning comedian Stevie Martin (8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, The Mash Report, Starstruck, Guessable) brings her third hour, clout, to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Having gained 45 million views worldwide for her online comedy and sketches, this year sees Stevie make a return to live comedy, performing her highly anticipated brand-new show at the Fringe at Monkey Barrel 4 from 29th July - 25th August at 3.35pm.

Stevie's new show is like her online stuff but she'll be on a stage and you can't pause her to get a snack. Also, you have to sit in a specific room to watch it (please don't bring your snacks to this room). Expect stone cold bangers (jokes) and red hot jokes (bangers) plus 288 projector slides depicting crucial content (banging jokes). Stevie is also creating a variety of extra features that can be scanned via QR code after the show and that everyone can agree is "an insane thing to attempt, on top of an hour of comedy". As a live performer, Stevie first debuted as a solo artist in 2018, after being a third of cult sketch group Massive Dad. During the pandemic, Stevie immediately pivoted to online, gaining millions of views for her sketches across Twitter, Instagram and TikTok as well as hosting a weekly comedy show on Twitch. Her prolific online output won her a Chortle Award in 2021.

Alongside two hit podcasts (Nobody Panic with Tessa Coates and Might Delete Later with Gina Martin), Stevie is the host of the BBC Radio 4's popular open-door sketch show DMs Are Open. A regular face on television, Stevie has also starred and appeared on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), Starstruck (BBC/HBO Max), Breeders (FX/SKY), The Mash Report/Late Night Mash (BBC/DAVE), Comedians Giving Lectures (DAVE), Guessable (Comedy Central) and The Emily Atack Show (ITV2). Elsewhere on radio, Stevie has appeared on BBC Radio 4's The Now Show, Fresh From The Fringe and Sketchorama. A writer published everywhere from Vice to the Guardian, for television Stevie has written on The Russell Howard Hour (Sky), Red Flag (Channel 4), co-written, co-starred in and co-produced several BBC Three Quickies, and written and starred in numerous sketches including for Acer, Ocado and Thorntons. Stevie's first book, Nobody Panic, was published by Hodder Studios and adapts her hit podcast.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe tickets are on sale now. Full dates and tickets at steviemartin.com

