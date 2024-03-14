Steven Webb Joins The Cast Of HERE YOU COME AGAIN At The King's Theatre, Glasgow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Here You Come Again will arrive in Glasgow as part of a major UK tour ahead of performances in the West End. The Scottish premiere of this new Dolly Parton musical brings all her biggest hits together for the first time ever in this show, fully authorised by Dolly herself. West End star Steven Webb (Oliver!, Book of Mormon), will join the company as ‘Kevin', a 40-year-old, has-been-who-never-was comedian in the new musical, alongside previously announced star and co-writer Tricia Paoluccio, who will reprise her celebrated role as ‘Dolly' following US acclaim.

Steven Webb began his career 30 years ago as the titular character in Sam Mendes' production of Oliver! (London Palladium). Since then, he has appeared in a wide range of film, television and theatre. He has just finished a long stint starring as Elder McKinley in the West End run of The Book of Mormon. Prior to that he was perhaps best known as Posner in the second casting of The History Boys. Other theatre credits include I Want My Hat Back, On the Shore of the Wide World (National Theatre), As Is (Trafalgar Studios) as well as many productions at The Lyric Hammersmith including seven shows in Sean Holmes' creative ensemble Secret Theatre.

He also has many television credits, having previously played roles in the much beloved BBC series Miranda and E4's The Inbetweeners.

Steven Webb says: “I'm beyond excited to be bringing Kevin to life here in the UK. I grew up listening to Dolly and other country music as my dad was a big fan. Twenty years ago, I was in a similar state to Kevin. I was down, a relationship had come clattering to a halt and I felt aimless. Then Dolly Parton played one night at the Hammersmith Apollo in London. So, I grabbed a ticket and took myself down there. Just like Kevin, I was inspired, galvanised and uplifted by Dolly and her message of love and perseverance. It was practically life changing. And that's why she means so much to so many people. It's no coincidence that the hashtag WhatWouldDollyDo became a life motto for so many. Getting to sing and hear her biggest hits (and watch Tricia embody Dolly) every night is going to be the greatest gift a show could ever give.”

For the first time ever, all of Dolly Parton's biggest hits are brought together in a rollicking and joyful new musical, fully authorised by Dolly herself. Packed with iconic songs like Jolene, 9 to 5, Islands in the Stream, I Will Always Love You, Here You Come Again and more, this lively and touching new musical tells the story of a diehard fan whose imagined version of international icon Dolly Parton gets him through trying times.

Kevin has just separated from his long-time boyfriend, Jeremy, an investment banker, and is in quarantine in the attic bedroom of his childhood home in Yorkshire. Surrounded by precious belongings from his youth, he is reunited with a much-loved old record player and his cherished Dolly albums. He remembers the hard times those songs helped him through in the past and counts on them to help him once again. With her wit, humour and charm, Dolly teaches him a whole lot about life, love and how to pull yourself up by your bootstraps… even if your bootstraps don't have rhinestones!

Having enjoyed several successful runs across the United States, Here You Come Again was originally written by multi-Emmy award-winning comedy and songwriter Bruce Vilanch with Gabriel Barre (who also directs) and writer and actor Tricia Paoluccio (who co-writes and stars as Dolly). Acclaimed British TV and theatre writer Jonathan Harvey (Gimme, Gimme, Gimme and Coronation Street) provides additional material. Further casting to be announced.