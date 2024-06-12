Steve Bugeja Brings Brand-New Hour SHINY To The Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Star and co-creator of ITV2's Buffering, award-winning comedian Steve Bugeja (The Russell Howard Hour, Love Island: Aftersun, Economics with Subtitles), brings a brand-new hour to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Shiny.

Following on from his largest tour to date with his latest show that "makes the art of stand-up comedy look effortless" (Edinburgh Festivals Magazine), Steve is one of the circuit's most exciting comedians, writers and performers and is presenting his brand-new show as part of the Fringe at Monkey Barrel, The Tron from 29th July - 25th August at 1.35pm.

There's lots of advice from 'experts' on how to achieve your dreams. When Steve wrote and starred in his own sitcom, with his best friend no less, he achieved his dream, and in his latest show, he invites you to come find out whether it was worth it... or not. Exploring the concept of success and failure, in Shiny Steve also uncovers his time messing up a Dominos Pizza advert, attempting to hang out with The Chasers and what happened when Steve met a Pussycat Doll.

A winner of the prestigious BBC New Comedy Award, Steve has become a familiar face and voice on tv and radio. Steve co-wrote and starred ITV2's sitcom Buffering, which ran for two series, he also previously hosted the BBC Radio 4 series Economics with Subtitles and has appeared on The Russell Howard Hour (Sky One), Love Island: Aftersun (ITV), Russell Howard's Stand Up Central (Comedy Central), The Dog Ate My Homework (CBBC) and Zoe Ball on Saturday (ITV). A prolific writer, Steve is a writer on the forthcoming series of Love Island USA (NBC), was the head writer for Iain Stirling's CelebAbility (ITV2), which ran for seven series, and was a key member of the writing team for The Russell Howard Hour (Sky One). Steve has also contributed material to Mock the Week (BBC), 8 Out of 10 Cats (Channel 4) and BBC Radio 4.

As a live performer, Steve has previously written six critically-acclaimed shows Self-Doubt (I Think) (2023), Single Mum (2019), Almost (2018), Summer Camp (2017), Unpronounceable (2016) and Day Release (2015). Steve has also made a name for himself internationally, having been twice invited to perform at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, appearing on Opening Night Comedy Allstars Supershow (ABC1) and on Comedy Up Late (ABC1).

Edinburgh Festival Fringe tickets are on sale now. Full dates and tickets at stevebugeja.com.

