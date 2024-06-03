Stephanie Laing to Return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe With a New Comedy Dance Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stand-up comedian turned dancer, Stephanie Laing will return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with a brand new comedy dance show about balance and happiness.

Stephanie has a history of falling over a lot, accidentally knee-ing herself in the face, and falling in love with total kn*bheads, making her the obvious choice for arts funding to learn to dance. In this genre-busting show she uses a mixture of stand-up, dance and emotional cartoon bears to discuss bodies, sex, liking yourself, consent and healing.

Rudder combines a variety of dances (from those inspired by Martha Graham and Merce Cunningham to Belly dancing and Burlesque) with stand-up about Stephanie's personal journey as she navigates her relationship with her body, neurodivergence and mental health. Stephanie compellingly harnesses her upbeat affability, occasionally goofy delivery and disarming honesty, to explore sensitive topics including self-harm and sexual assault in this hopeful celebration of self acceptance and the transformative powers of dance and comedy.

Stephanie started performing in April 2007 on the Scottish comedy circuit. She quickly established herself as one of the most promising live acts of her generation, and in 2015 appeared as a finalist in the prestigious Leicester Mercury Comedian Of The Year competition. Now a regular on the circuit Stephanie performs inleading comedy clubs all over the UK and has also become a stalwart of comedy festivals across the country having appeared at Brighton Fringe, Leicester Comedy Festival, York Comedy Festival, Bath Comedy Festival, Women in Comedy Festival as well as appearing at the Edinburgh Fringe every year since 2010. Not content with just performing in the UK, Stephanie has also appeared at UCB New York and The Laugh Factory L.A as well as Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth comedy festivals.

Stephanie Laing: Rudder comes to Underbelly George Square as part of the Edinburgh Fringe 31st July - 26th August (except 12th August) 2024.

Tickets are available at: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/stephanie-laing-rudder

Comments