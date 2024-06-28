Steel Penguin Brings HERE THERE BE DRAGONS to The Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fourteen Youngstown State University University Theatre students will be making their international debut this summer. Performing as the Steel Penguin Ensemble, they will be a part of the Off-Broadway musical "Here There Be Dragons" at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe opening on August 2.

The students will travel to Scotland this August with Lecturer Adam Day Howard.

Inspired by the beloved tabletop game Dungeons & Dragons, "Here There Be Dragons" follows a group of college friends on the eve of their college graduation, a group of friends embarks on one last Dungeons & Dragons campaign. As they navigate their fictional quest, they confront real-life challenges and fears about their futures. "Here There Be Dragons " is a celebration of friendship, the power of imagination, and the courage it takes to face the unknown.

The production boasts an impressive creative team, including music director Adam Day Howard, book and lyrics by Chase O'Neill, music by Theo Teris, and orchestrations by Scott Wasserman, known for his work on "Hamilton" and "Dear Evan Hansen." The show is directed by the talented Austin Harleson, ensuring a captivating and memorable theatrical experience.

See "Here There Be Dragons" at Greenside at Riddles Court in Edinburgh, Scotland, from August 2nd-10th, 2024, at 20:00. Tickets are available at https://tickets.edfringe.com/.

