Star Of 'Insecure' Langston Kerman Is Debuting His Stand-Up Show At The Edinburgh Fringe

Langston Kerman is known best as Jared on HBO's highly popular Insecure (broadcast on Sky Atlantic in the UK), as well as starring in High Maintenance, Seth Rogan's Singularity, Adam Devine's House Party and Comedy Bang! Bang! He was also part of Chris Rock's writing staff for the 2016 Academy Awards and his show Lightskinned Feelings was rated one of Vulture's Top 10 Comedy Albums 2018.

Now, Langston is heading from his LA home to the Edinburgh Fringe, to debut his stand-up show, and to talk about some rather unexpected revelations which he garnered when accidentally finding himself living with a convicted sex offender back in 2010.

It turns out hunting for an apartment on Craigslist leads seamlessly into Google searching a stranger and is just one short step away from spending months cowering in your room with a baseball bat and police grade pepper spray. Though his own balls were never on the line, all that cowering had Langston mulling over how violence and deviousness are hardwired into masculinity. Has the mass spread of violence supported a culture where we no longer even see the worst of our behaviours as dangerous?

With his wedding on the horizon, The Loose Canon is Langston's attempt to confront this unfortunate experience with an honest reflection on how it has shaped his own identity. Are we permanently the worst of who we've been? Do we have real potential for change both in ourselves and the world around us? Should we even bother trying to be better people if by 2050 the world is just going to melt into polar bear taint? Most importantly, when things get scary, what should we be laughing at? And is it normal to call the HR department at work and see if they think it is funny too?

Fingers crossed, crossing paths with a sex offender can somehow prepare Langston to be a better lover, A-Grade husband and all-round better man in the world.

Langston Kerman performs 'The Loose Canon' at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from 1st - 25th August. For tickets and more information: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/langston-kerman-the-loose-canon





