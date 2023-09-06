Solar Bear Presents WAKE UP Touring Scotland This Autumn

Solar Bear, one of Scotland's foremost inclusive theatre companies, presents WAKE UP - a triple bill of visual theatre touring Scotland in Autumn 2023. The result of their 2021-22 Make a Change programme, which supported various projects led by deaf theatre makers, WAKE UP showcases and celebrates three trailblazing directors.

Directed by Moira Anne McAuslan, Craig McCulloch, and Petre Dobre, each play is both independently distinct and linked stylistically - all bold and thought-provoking pieces of visual theatre, all accessible to both deaf and hearing audiences.

WAKE UP transports audiences to a world torn apart by conflict; to a future threatened by climate change; and to a small flat the morning after the night before. Sharing the same design team, the triple bill embodies a striking and coherent design with dynamic transitions between each of the three short plays. Fierce, urgent and beautiful, WAKE UP will open your eyes to new ways of storytelling.

TIES directed by Moira Anne McAuslan

A young woman discovers an old, forgotten tie in her grandparents' attic, sparking an emotional story of a family caught up in World War Two. The play explores the way we are tied together across time, bound by our shared humanity.

BLACKOUT directed by Craig McCulloch

A man wakes to find a dead person next to him on a sofa. What will he do with the body and how did it get there? A dark, twisted comedy.

TIME TO WAKE UP directed by Petre Dobre

A man is jolted from his armchair and onto a rollercoaster ride through the history of life on Earth… and a glimpse into its future. Performed by Petre himself, it's a powerful examination of climate change, and the impact we are having on our planet.

WAKE UP previews in Giffnock before touring to Greenock, Edinburgh, Cumbernauld, Stirling, Kirkcaldy, Aberdeen, Inverness, and St Andrews.