Comedian and Writer Nic Sampson Returns to the Fringe With YELLOW POWER RANGER

Following critical acclaim with his first hour, 'Marathon, 1904', New Zealand comedian and writer Nic Sampson will return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for his second solo hour with brand new show, 'Yellow Power Ranger'. Nic is one of the co-writers and stars in Starstruck (BBC Three / HBO Max), the global hit created by and starring Rose Matafeo which has aired in the UK, the US, Canada, New Zealand, France, Germany and many other countries across the globe.

Nic also starred in the global kids TV phenomenon Power Rangers when he was just 18 years old, playing the Yellow Power Ranger in the show's (largely maligned by fans) 14th season. Known for his excellent character comedy work, Nic will be presenting an imagined version of himself many years on from the show, desperately trying to organise a reunion with his fellow power rangers and clinging to the scraps of stardom at bleak comic conventions.

As well as his true claim to fame (being the Yellow Power Ranger), Nic has also written on the International Emmy award winning short series Inside, the New Zealand sketch series Funny Girls, The Emily Atack Show (ITV2), as well as the upcoming film Paddington in Peru and he has written for and starred in the detective drama series The Brokenwood Mysteries. He is also the winner of the Best Newcomer Award 2014 at the New Zealand International Comedy Festival, then returned the next year and received a nomination for the Billy T Award, which recognises New Zealand comedians with outstanding potential. He is also a founding member of the improv comedy group SNORT, which has a rotating ensemble cast including Rose Matafeo and Alice Snedden, as well as a part of the improv comedy group They Seem Nice with Emma Sidi, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and more. Nic will also be a part of the Fringe run of the improvised show Kool Story Bro with Kiell Smith-Bynoe and friends.

Nic Sampson: Yellow Power Ranger

Venue: Assembly Roxy, Outside

Date & Time: 31st July - 25th August (excluding 17th), 17:45

Duration: 60 mins

Twitter: @NicSampson

Instagram: @nicthesampson

Web: www.nicsampson.com

