Bella Hull Returns To The Edinburgh Fringe This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Returning to the Fringe after a triumphant debut, Bella Hull (BBC's Stand Up for Live Comedy, ITV's The Stand Up Sketch Show and Comedy Central Live) brings a show about appetites, our lack of control over them - and authenticity. 'Piggie' runs at The Pleasance Courtyard, 31 July - August 26 (not 14).



Bella is a child of the internet. It raised her, fed her and bathed her every evening in its maternal blue light. But there comes a time when we must reflect on our parents' mistakes. There's always been a gap between outer virtue and inner shame. But the internet has turned a gap into a ravine.



Bella knows nothing about ravines but she knows about inner shame. From binge-eating to the porn addiction of her ex-boyfriend, she'll look through the lens of her most personal experiences to grapple with the bigger picture. Where do our appetites lead us? Is our gut the most sensible thing to follow? And in a world where sincerity is a trend, are the biggest villains hiding in plain sight?



Bella Hull is a London-based stand-up comedian and writer and one of the UK's most exciting young comedians. In 2022, Bella brought her debut hour, Babycakes, to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and subsequently to London's Soho Theatre to wide acclaim. She regularly plays to sell-out crowds across the UK and her TV appearances include BBC's Stand Up for Live Comedy, ITV's The Stand Up Sketch Show and Comedy Central Live. She is the co-host of the podcast Rats of the Roundtable alongside LA-based comedian Leah Lamarr. As a writer, Bella is working on a script commission with the BBC and her writing has been featured on BBC Radio 4's Newsjack.

Comments