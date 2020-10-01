Six Edinburgh Organizations Receive £955,698 as Part of £5m Performing Arts Venue Relief Fund

The Edinburgh organizations include Festival, King’s and Studio theatres (through Capital Theatres), the Assembly Roxy and Leith Theatre.

All Edinburgh Theatre.com has reported that Six Edinburgh organizations have received a total of £955,698 as part of the £5m Performing Arts Venue Relief Fund. This is the second round of government support, administered by Creative Scotland.

The Edinburgh theatres receiving funds are the Festival, King's and Studio theatres (through Capital Theatres), the Assembly Roxy and Leith Theatre. The Brunton in East Lothian has also received funding, and in West Lothian, the Regal Bathgate and Howden Park Theatre have received funds.

Capital Theatres shared on Twitter:

"We are grateful to receive the first emergency funding from government. However it represents just 1.9% of our turnover, and we are Scotland's largest theatre charity. Therefore our theatres are still under threat."

Iain Munro, CEO, Creative Scotland said of the new awards: "Despite the ongoing, detrimental impact that the Covid-19 pandemic is having on Scotland's performing arts venues, and on culture as a whole, it is positive that we can offer some funding to help venues navigate these extremely challenging times.

"I'm also encouraged to see that this funding will help venues across many different parts of Scotland where they form such an important part of the cultural life of local communities."

