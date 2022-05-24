Simon Munnery: TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August

Simon Munnery: Trials and Tribulations comes to The Stand, Edinburgh this August! Performances run August 4-28 (not 15) at 3.15pm.

Twenty years ago, in Edinburgh, legendary comedian Simon Munnery was arrested for "being a German in a built-up area". It wasn't an early brush with 'cancel culture' but it did lead to a trial.

For the first time, British Comedy Award nominee, serial innovator and 'Perennial fringe maverick' (Guardian), Simon Munnery tells the tale of this trial, as well as his second court appearance last year, one that only came about after four years of a gruelling legal battle (or possibly an administrative backlog). Well, it worked for Lenny Bruce.

Simon Will also seek to turn various other distressing life occurrences into comedic gold. And there will probably be a song.

Simon Munnery is a Chortle Award winner, Barry Award winner, Sony Radio Award winner, British Comedy Award nominee and Perrier Award nominee. His stand-up career spanning 34 years has seen him regularly perform all over the world and star in several of his own major television and radio projects.

He is best known for his character creations Alan Parker: Urban Warrior, Buckethead and The League Against Tedium and his TV/radio projects such as BBC2's Attention, Scum!, BBC Radio 1's League Against Tedium and BBC Radio 4's Where Did It All Go Wrong? His most recent television appearances include Live from Aberystwyth Pier (BBC1), Flowers (Channel 4), The Alternative Comedy Experience (Comedy Central), The Culture Show, It's Kevin and Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle (BBC2), recent radio credits include The News Quiz and Dilemma (BBC Radio 4), and recent film credits include Will Sharpe's movie biopic The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, co-starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy.

Simon Munnery's previous comedy shows include Renegade Plumber, Standing Still, 30 Not Out, And Nothing But, Fylm School, Simon Munnery sings Soren Kierkegaard, Fylm Makker, La Concepta, Self-employed, Annual General Meeting and many more. He also performed as part of Cluub Zarathustra, a post-alternative comedy cabaret with Stewart Lee, Kevin Eldon, Sally Phillips, Johnny Vegas & Julian Barratt.

Tickets: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/simon-munnery-trials-and-tribulations Fringe