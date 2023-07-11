Simon David Returns to the Edinburgh Fringe With DEAD DAD SHOW

Simon David returns to the Edinburgh Fringe with the greatest “dead dad” show ever seen.

Simon’s father Huw Evans is diagnosed with terminal bowel and liver cancer. Traumatic? Perhaps. But perfect source material for an award-winning show, though it’s final form is still undecided...

A vapid, west end musical about a boy wearing a skirt? A gritty, American AIDS play? A straight-talking, transphobic Netflix special? A tasteless TikTok series? An Arts Council funded spoken word piece? A shocking, naked contemporary dance?

But to upset matters, Huw decides to write and perform his own one-man show about his illness, creativity and imminent death. And to Simon’s horror, it’s quite good.

Bouncing between genres and intertwined with footage of his late father’s show, Simon desperately scrambles to perform an hour so impressive that he’ll never be forgotten but perhaps creates a spectacle so unhinged that it really ought to be.

Dead Dad Show premiered at VAULT Festival 2020 to critical acclaim. Co-written and directed by Fringe First winner Chris Larner. Advance tickets (from £7) are available to book now!