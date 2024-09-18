Scottish Society of Playwrights Announces The Winner Of The Fourth Hector MacMillan Award For Best New Scottish Play

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Scottish Society of Playwrights has announced that the winner of the fourth Hector MacMillan Award for Best New Scottish Play is Castle Lennox by Linda McLean.

Linda is an award-winning Scottish playwright, whose plays have been produced internationally, most notably in the USA and France. Castle Lennox was her second production for Lung Ha Theatre Company, and her first musical.

Set in 1969, Castle Lennox is a play with songs—with lyrics by Linda, and music composed by MJ McCarthy—about the strength, wit and resilience of those who were sent to institutions for people with learning disabilities during a regime of segregation from the 1930s to the 1990s. The inspiring tale, based on a real institution, was brought to the stage in collaboration with the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh.

Speaking today, Linda said: ‘I’ve been carrying the weight of Castle Lennox since I was seven years old. Working closely with Lung Ha and The Lyceum allowed me to see it through the eyes of the very people who would have been in such a place. They made it with sincerity, joy, and very hard work until it became a treasure to me. It took the theatre equivalent of moving mountains to bring it to the stage, and I will always be grateful to everyone involved in that process.’

She continued: ‘Having it win the Hector, a prize voted for by fellow playwrights, has sealed it forever in my heart and mind as the most special thing I’ve written. I whooped for joy when I received the call and then found myself crying.

Castle Lennox was nominated for two awards at the annual Critics' Awards for Theatre in Scotland in 2023. Emma McCaffrey was shortlisted in the Outstanding Performance category for her portrayal of Annis Drummond, and the cast won Best Ensemble for their work on the production. The 2023 CATS were awarded at the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh on 11th June 2023 by guest presenters, River City actor and celebrated panto villain Grant Stott, and BAFTA-award winning actor Shauna MacDonald.

SSP Co-Chairs Peter Arnott and Kris Haddow said: ‘This is the fourth presentation of the Hector, which saw over forty eligible plays that premiered in 2023 being voted for by SSP members during the nomination period. We are delighted to see Linda win, and look forward to presenting her with the award at the culmination of our 50th anniversary celebrations this November.

