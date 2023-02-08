Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scottish Ensemble's Goldberg Variations Returns This Year

Now, the show finally returns to Scotland after a wildly successful UK tour in 2015.

Feb. 08, 2023  
Scottish Ensemble's Goldberg Variations Returns This Year

Scottish Ensemble is bringing its astonishing production of Goldberg Variations - ternary patterns for insomnia to audiences around the country and beyond this March. This playful reworking of J.S Bach's masterpiece, a collaboration between the Glasgow-based string orchestra and Sweden's Andersson Dance, has stunned audiences around the world - from Shanghai Concert Hall to the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. Now, the show finally returns to Scotland after a wildly successful UK tour in 2015.

Published in 1741 as an aria and set of 30 variations for harpsichord, Bach's Goldberg Variations remains one of the most well-known and most celebrated pieces ever written - praised in 1802 by Bach's first biographer Nicolas Forkel as "the model according to which all variations should be made", and widely considered to sum up the entire history of the Baroque variation, in the way that Beethoven's Diabelli Variations does for the Classical era. It is an epic exploration of human emotion captured in a single repeated chord sequence.

This is a bold, 21st century interpretation of J.S Bach's masterpiece; featuring choreography by Örjan Andersson and musical direction by Jonathan Morton. This cross-artform performance blends 11 musicians and 5 dancers together to create, "a dynamic mesmerising intertwining of bodies". Musicians and dancers perform as one company. Bodies lean on one another with trusting tenderness. A dancer flickers with the vibrating energy of the strings. Each variation is brought to life with visual, sonic and physical playfulness.

First produced in 2015, Goldberg Variations: ternary patterns for insomnia has become a central piece of work for Scottish Ensemble, exemplifying their approach to modernising and re-contextualising classical music:

Tour Dates

Glasgow (Tramway) - Friday 3rd March - Saturday 4th March @ 7.30pm

Inverness (Eden Court) - Monday 6th March @ 7.30pm

Dundee (Caird Hall) - Tuesday 7th March @ 7.30pm

Leeds (Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre) - Thursday 9th March @12pm




Firebrand Theatre Company To Become An Associate Company At Pitlochry Festival Theatre Photo
Firebrand Theatre Company To Become An Associate Company At Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Pitlochry Festival Theatre has announced that Scottish Borders based Firebrand is to become a new Associate Company. The relationship will launch with a rehearsed reading of Firebrand's original script A Journey With Nan Shepherd - LIVE at the Winter Words Festival at Pitlochry Festival Theatre on Saturday 11 February 2023 at 3pm.
Review: 10 YEARS OF LOST MAP, Oran Mor, Glasgow Photo
Review: 10 YEARS OF LOST MAP, Oran Mor, Glasgow
Celebrate 10 years of record label Lost Map, with an all-day showcase across both venues at Òran Mór, as part of Celtic Connections.
30th Edition of Celtic Connections Draws to a Close Photo
30th Edition of Celtic Connections Draws to a Close
Europe's premier folk, roots and world music festival Celtic Connections drew to a close last night after 18 days of spectacular concerts, unique and powerful collaborations and captivating screenings.
Review: THE BODYGUARD MUSICAL, The Kings Theatre, Glasgow Photo
Review: THE BODYGUARD MUSICAL, The Kings Theatre, Glasgow
Few musicals have to prewarn you multiple times to behave yourself. To consider those around you before getting so emotional your night out at the theatre turns into a West End audition. When the music choices are the songbook of Whitney Houston, it can be difficult to not become the queen of the night and start dancing in the aisles.

More Hot Stories For You


Firebrand Theatre Company To Become An Associate Company At Pitlochry Festival TheatreFirebrand Theatre Company To Become An Associate Company At Pitlochry Festival Theatre
February 6, 2023

Pitlochry Festival Theatre has announced that Scottish Borders based Firebrand is to become a new Associate Company. The relationship will launch with a rehearsed reading of Firebrand's original script A Journey With Nan Shepherd - LIVE at the Winter Words Festival at Pitlochry Festival Theatre on Saturday 11 February 2023 at 3pm.
Nick Barley To Step Down As Director Of Edinburgh International Book Festival In Autumn 2023Nick Barley To Step Down As Director Of Edinburgh International Book Festival In Autumn 2023
February 2, 2023

Nick Barley, Director of the Edinburgh International Book Festival, announced today that he will step down in September after successfully delivering 14 editions of the internationally-acclaimed festival.
Aberdeen's Stories Inspire the World Premiere of New Commissions at Spectra 2023Aberdeen's Stories Inspire the World Premiere of New Commissions at Spectra 2023
February 1, 2023

New work is set to take centre stage in amongst a packed Spectra programme as Aberdeen audiences will be the first to enjoy some of the spectacular new artworks, each drawing inspiration from the city in different ways, that have been specially commissioned for this year's festival.
New Dates Added For CRYBABIES At Soho TheatreNew Dates Added For CRYBABIES At Soho Theatre
January 31, 2023

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the woods... following their smash hit run at this year's Edinburgh Festival and a sell-out January run at Soho Theatre; Edinburgh Fringe Best Newcomer nominees (2019) Crybabies (James Gault, Michael Clarke and Ed Jones) are bringing their new creation: Bagbeard back for a further 5 dates in March.
New Diorama & Underbelly Announce Relaunched Edinburgh Untapped AwardNew Diorama & Underbelly Announce Relaunched Edinburgh Untapped Award
January 26, 2023

​​​​​​​New Diorama Theatre and Underbelly are announcing a renewed three-year partnership, relaunching their hit-making Untapped award, originally developed in 2018 and aimed at discovering and supporting emerging theatre makers at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. From 2023, Concord Theatricals also join the partnership, helping supercharge the support offered to diverse-led companies showcasing work at the Edinburgh Fringe.
share