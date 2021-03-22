Scottish Chamber Orchestra Presents The World Premiere Of Anna Clyne's OVERFLOW

On Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 7:30pm GMT, the Scottish Chamber Orchestra (SCO) presents the world premiere of SCO Associate Composer Anna Clyne's Overflow. Filmed at Perth Concert Hall, the concert will be broadcast via SCO's YouTube and Facebook channels for free and also features the Suite Persane by French composer André Caplet and a wind arrangement of Dvořák's Czech Suite.

A 10 minute long work for wind dectet, Clyne's Overflow is inspired by Emily Dickinson's poem, By The Sea, in which we experience the ocean's power over the poet's imagination - both alluring, unsettling and dangerous. Clyne says, "The line from which this piece takes its title 'Would overflow with Pearl' reminded me of an image from Jelaluddin Rumi's poem Where Everything is Music whereby the tiniest motion of a pearl on the ocean floor can cause great waves above. The opening sonority of Overflow also draws inspiration from Rumi's words of a 'slow and powerful root that we can't see' with a low B-flat, the lowest pitch of the ensemble emerging from silence."

This season is the second of Clyne's three-year residency as Associate Composer with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, which resulted in the world premieres of Stride (2020), Overflow (2020), Sound and Fury (2019), The Heart of Night (2020), and The Years (2020-21). As part of the residency, Clyne is also mentoring three women composers in the SCO's New Stories program.

Program Information

Caplet, Clyne, & Dvořák

Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 7:30pm GMT

Streaming Through July 15, 2021 on the SCO's YouTube and Facebook

Tickets: Free

Link: www.sco.org.uk/events/caplet-clyne-dvořák

Program:

Caplet - Suite Persane (16')

Clyne - Overflow (SCO commission, World Premiere) (10')

Dvořák (arr. Sheen) - Czech Suite (23')