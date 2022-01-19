Scotland Will Lift Remaining Restrictions on Indoor Events Next Week

The Scottish government is set to lift its remaining restrictions on the capacity of indoor events, The Stage reports. The new restrictions were announced last month due to the surge of cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon said that the number of cases has fallen significantly, and the measures will be lifted on January 24. This includes limits on attendance for indoor public events, a requirement of one-meter physical distancing between different groups, and the requirement for table service in venues serving alcohol.

"The Theatres Trust is pleased that capacity caps and social distancing rules will be lifted from January 24 - restrictions that had in effect shut down the majority of theatres in Scotland," said Theatres Trust director Jon Morgan. "It will be a huge relief to theatres, artists and audiences that they will soon be able to reopen."

