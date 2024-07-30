SWAMPLESQUE Heads To The Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fantasy meets fabulousness in Australia's ultimate Shrek-inspired burlesque and drag parody show.

Swamplesque is a sensational burlesque and drag parody extravaganza that has captivated audiences across Australia and makes its Edinburgh debut this year. A celebration of queer and plus-sized performers, Swamplesque ingeniously weaves the narrative of the original and beloved Shrek films into a magical spectacle that empowers and entertains.

A riotous homage to the iconic ogre and his fantastical world, Swamplesque offers a jubilant smorgasbord of performance and artistry. Audiences can expect a fusion of burlesque, drag, and comedy, all set against the backdrop of Far Far Away. This show has a celebration of body diversity at its core, with a focus on showcasing performers with a wide range of body types while sticking two green fingers up at the traditional, narrow, and often inaccessible aesthetics of burlesque.

Swamplesque is a rebellion against the proscriptive demands of traditional burlesque - which tends to highlight a single type of body, just as pre-Shrek fairytales used to highlight only one kind of handsome Prince and helpless Princess. Shrek was the original storybook anti-hero and Trigger Happy Productions have assembled a cast of world-class performers who bring his irreverent spirit to life while challenging stereotypes and inviting audiences to revel in their own uniqueness. Swamplesque reminds us to revel in the fact that every body is a burlesque body.

Over in Australia, Swamplesque has received critical acclaim and accolades, winning the prestigious Best Cabaret Weekly Awards at both the Adelaide Fringe and Perth Fringe World festivals.

Creator and Director, Ben Trigger brings over 15 years of experience in the live theatre industry to the helm of Swamplesque. With a background spanning drama, dance and musical theatre, Trigger's vision breathes life into the production, and he prides himself on presenting unique acts that wow audiences and push boundaries. As well as producing Swamplesque and The Stripsons (yes...a burlesque Simpsons show), Ben is also an award-winning performer with such titles as King of Boylesque at New Zealand Burlesque Festival & Mr Boylesque Australia 1st Runner-up.

Swamplesque will be performed at 10.20pm in Assembly Hall (Main Hall) from 1st - 25th August (Noy 12th or 19th)

Booking link: https://assemblyfestival.com/whats-on/589-swamplesque

