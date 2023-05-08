SUNSHINE ON LEITH Comes to Pitlochry Festival Theatre This Winer

Performances run 17 November - 23 December.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre has announced Sunshine on Leith, Stephen Greenhorn's much-loved musical featuring the songs from world-renowned Scottish band The Proclaimers, is set to play in Pitlochry this Winter.

Sunshine on Leith sees the return of service members Davy and Ally from war overseas, to be confronted with civilian life relationships, blind dates, and new responsibilities. As the pair embark on intertwining journeys of love, they begin to question what home really means to them as they rediscover their sense of identity.

Set to the classic songs of the much-loved The Proclaimers, including "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles), "Letter from America" and of course the emotive "Sunshine on Leith", this feel-good Scottish musical asks the question, would you walk 500 miles for love?

Sunshine on Leith was originally staged at Dundee Rep in 2007 before being transformed into the 2013 smash hit feature film adaptation starring Jane Horrocks and Peter Mullan.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre's Artistic Director Elizabeth Newman said:

"We are thrilled to announce that we are creating a brand-new version of Sunshine on Leith to entertain audiences this Christmas. After the hugely successful sold-out production that we made with Capital Theatres last summer we couldn't resist the chance to make a new production for audiences this Festive Season to celebrate the greatest and most loved Scottish musical by Stephen Greenhorn. Once again, Stephen will be joining me in rehearsals along with a cracking company of actors who'll be singing their hearts out to the awesome Proclaimers classic hit songs."

Fiona Gibson, CEO of Capital Theatres said:

"We're super excited that Sunshine on Leith, which we co-produced with Pitlochry Festival Theatre last year, is returning to the stage this winter in Pitlochry. Sunshine on Leith holds a particular significance for us at Capital Theatres as it was the final King's Theatre show before closing to start its transformational redevelopment and sits at the heart of our aim to support Scotland's theatre community in developing new and exciting projects for the benefit of audiences across Scotland. This new production, directed by the hugely talented Elizabeth Newman, will bring absolute joy and musical delight to many this winter.'

Playwright Stephen Greenhorn added:

"I'm thrilled that Sunshine in Leith will be returning to Pitlochry Festival Theatre later this year. Their production was simply joyous, and I can't wait to see it again."

Originally conceived last year in partnership with Capital Theatres, Sunshine on Leith will run at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 17 November till 23 December.

Further information about casting will be announced in the coming months.

The 2023 Autumn season will also see the world stage première in the theatre's Studio of Cathy Forde's new play Helping Hands directed by the Pitlochry Festival Theatre's Associate Director Ben Occhipinti.

Tickets for the Pitlochry Festival Theatre revival of Sunshine on Leith and the première of Helping Hands , will go on sale on Wednesday 17 May and will be available from the box office on 01796 484626 or online at www.pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com




