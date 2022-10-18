Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SPROG ROCK Returns To Tramway For Christmas 2022

Sprog Rock lets you experience a gig how you enjoy it best – singing, dancing or standing at the back with your arms folded and tapping your foot.

Oct. 18, 2022  
Get ready to rock at Tramway this December for a festive gig like no other. Join Sprog Rock and beatboxer Bigg Taj for a live music experience for children under five and their adults at the Glasgow Life-managed arts venue in the city's south side.

Whether it's a first gig for little people or the hundredth gig for parents and carers, Sprog Rock are sure to entertain with their blend of melody-driven tunes and kid-friendly lyrics whilst Bigg Taj brings the beats in this magical collaboration. Playing original music written with and for under-fives and their families, Sprog Rock lets you experience a gig how you enjoy it best - singing, dancing or standing at the back with your arms folded and tapping your foot.

Sing and beatbox to your heart's content with Taj and Geraldine on mic and break out your best air-band moves and instrument impressions with Ronan on saxophone, Suse on drums, Kim on glockenspiel and Pete on electric guitar. The band fuses together live music styles, ensuring there's something for big and little ears alike.

Sprog Rock began life at Tramway 12 years ago, seeing queues all the way along Albert Drive. With their last visit in 2020 a sell-out smash, and Sprog Rock's 2022 winter shows set to be no different, early booking is advised.

Jenny Crowe, Senior Manager, Tramway, said: "We're thrilled to welcome the very popular Sprog Rock back to Tramway after their last visit was such a hit. This series of eight special gigs offers families with under-fives a fun and affordable live music experience, bringing some extra sparkle to the festive season."

Tramway is an international contemporary arts hub which supports established and emerging artists, both international and local, who focus on experimental and contemporary dance, visual art, and performance. For thirty years we have built a reputation for our unique performance and exhibition spaces, and ambitious and inspiring programming. Tramway is part of Glasgow Life and receives regular funding from Creative Scotland. For more information, visit www.tramway.org.

Glasgow Life is a charity working for the benefit of the people of Glasgow. We believe everyone deserves a great Glasgow life and we find innovative ways to make this happen across the city's diverse communities. Our programmes, experiences and events range from grassroots community activities to large-scale cultural, artistic, and sporting events which present Glasgow on an international stage.

Sprog Rock - Winter Gig

Tramway (T4), 25 Albert Drive, Glasgow G41 2PE

Saturday 10, Sunday 11, Saturday 17, Sunday 18 December

11am and 1pm

£6/£4 or £18 (2 adults and 2 children)
On sale from Wednesday 19 October





