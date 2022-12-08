SPECTRA Will Return to Aberdeen in February 2023

SPECTRA, Scotland's stunning winter festival of light, will return to the Aberdeen with a striking programme of free artworks and events from Thursday 9th - Sunday 12th February 2023.

A highlight of the Scottish cultural calendar, Spectra will once again see the Granite City's winter nights lit up with eye-catching projections, interactive sculptures, and magical installations.

The programme will feature work by leading visual artists and companies, including Fantastic Planet from Australian group Parer Studio, which will see towering illuminated humanoid figures appear around the city centre.

Some of Aberdeen's most iconic buildings and locations will be transformed as part of the spectacular festival programme, encouraging audiences of all ages to explore the city and delight in seeing it in a new light.

2023 will also mark Spectra's return to the city's Union Terrace Gardens following five years away. The festival, which was last staged in the park in 2018, will be one of the first major events to take place in the historic public space following its multi-million pound revamp.

Cllr Martin Greig, Aberdeen City Council Culture Spokesperson, said:

"Spectra has been a welcome celebration which has given fun to many through dark nights. The festival has brightened people's lives in an enjoyable range of imaginative displays. The return of the festival will give pleasure to many."

A staple of the year-round cultural calendar in the North East, SPECTRA is delivered by Aberdeen City Council and created in collaboration with leading arts production company Curated Place.

The full 2023 Spectra programme will be announced early in the new year. More information on the festival can be found at www.spectrafestival.com