SPECTRA Will Return to Aberdeen in February 2023
The event will run Thursday 9th - Sunday 12th February 2023.
SPECTRA, Scotland's stunning winter festival of light, will return to the Aberdeen with a striking programme of free artworks and events from Thursday 9th - Sunday 12th February 2023.
A highlight of the Scottish cultural calendar, Spectra will once again see the Granite City's winter nights lit up with eye-catching projections, interactive sculptures, and magical installations.
The programme will feature work by leading visual artists and companies, including Fantastic Planet from Australian group Parer Studio, which will see towering illuminated humanoid figures appear around the city centre.
Some of Aberdeen's most iconic buildings and locations will be transformed as part of the spectacular festival programme, encouraging audiences of all ages to explore the city and delight in seeing it in a new light.
2023 will also mark Spectra's return to the city's Union Terrace Gardens following five years away. The festival, which was last staged in the park in 2018, will be one of the first major events to take place in the historic public space following its multi-million pound revamp.
Cllr Martin Greig, Aberdeen City Council Culture Spokesperson, said:
"Spectra has been a welcome celebration which has given fun to many through dark nights. The festival has brightened people's lives in an enjoyable range of imaginative displays. The return of the festival will give pleasure to many."
A staple of the year-round cultural calendar in the North East, SPECTRA is delivered by Aberdeen City Council and created in collaboration with leading arts production company Curated Place.
The full 2023 Spectra programme will be announced early in the new year. More information on the festival can be found at www.spectrafestival.com
More Hot Stories For You
December 8, 2022
SPECTRA, Scotland's stunning winter festival of light, will return to the Aberdeen with a striking programme of free artworks and events from Thursday 9th - Sunday 12th February 2023.
Positive Stories for Negative Times Launches Season Three Next Year
December 8, 2022
Critically acclaimed theatre company Wonder Fools return with a third season of their innovative participatory programme, Positive Stories for Negative Times.
Live Music Now Scotland Announce Groundbreaking Creative Learning Initiative
December 8, 2022
Live Music Now Scotland has announced a groundbreaking creative learning initiative in partnership with South Ayrshire Council's Creative Learning Network, thanks to generous funding from the Paul Hamlyn Foundation's Teacher Development Fund.
Society Of Scottish Artists 130th Anniversary Exhibition Hosts Free Artist Talks
December 7, 2022
The Society of Scottish Artists is welcoming a selection of artists presenting work at this year's exhibition for a series of talks hosted at Royal Scottish Academy Edinburgh. The talks are free to attend for all audiences, who can engage with the artists as they provide new insights and discuss their work in greater depth.
New Sound Stage Monologues to Explore the Black British Community's Relationship With the Covid-19 Vaccine
December 6, 2022
Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Stockroom in Association with Naked Productions present the Sound Stage audio premiere of Blaccine First Dose, three new monologues which investigate the Black British community's relationship with the Covid-19 vaccine in January 2023.