Something To Believe In comes to Edinburgh Fringe. Performances run 2-24 August.

The UK premiere of a darkly comic play which questions whether queerness can ever be reconciled with strict religious conviction.

Faith and queerness clash at an all-girls Catholic school in Kentucky in the spring of 2012, as one senior hurtles towards graduation feeling less than blessed. In this semi-autobiographical new solo show, Sarah Alice Shull reflects on her strict religious upbringing in the light of her burgeoning sexuality and wonders if there is any way they can co-exist.

No punches are pulled in this hilariously candid and deeply heartfelt show, which is a personal exploration of what belief actually means, who ‘deserves’ a place in heaven and how to build a water-powered car. “Something To Believe In says all of the things I wish I could have said, or even knew how to say, as a school-aged teen,” Shull comments. “It’s a confession that actually feels good to make, it’s a release and it's a life raft of laughter for me - and hopefully, maybe, others too?”

Originally from Louisville, Kentucky, but now based in New York, Sarah Alice Shull is an actor, writer and creator that has been seen in off-Broadway, off-off Broadway and ‘downtown theatre’ productions, readings, festivals and workshops. Her original web series Sassy and MK's Days of Fun can be found on YouTube.

Something To Believe In is directed by Erin Reynolds, who has previously worked with Sarah Alice Shull on her plays Cracks (Emerging Artists Theatre), Guilt (The Tank Theater's Limefest) and The King (NY Winterfest), and produced by comedian, actor, writer and producer Jen Beck. All three of the all-female team are based in New York City and making their debuts at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

