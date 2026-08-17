SOLO FROM THE PIT to Present Reworked Version at Edinburgh Fringe

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On 7–29 August, the SOLO From The Pit – an original musical stand-up comedy makes its Edinburgh debut. The award-winning Swedish trombonist, composer and performer Elias Faingersh recounts his decision to leave the Metropolitan Opera and reinvent himself as an independent artist, while exploring the tension between artistic security and creative freedom.

It blends virtuosic live music, sharp self-ironic humour and deeply personal storytelling. Each chapter of Faingersh's life is paired with music from the operatic repertoire he once performed, weaving together works by Bizet, Verdi, Puccini and Gluck alongside original compositions performed live in his distinctive style, combining trombone, voice and modern electronics. The result is an inventive and emotionally resonant performance that transforms classical music into an intimate, funny and unexpectedly moving theatrical experience.

'I've long dreamed of experiencing the magic of the Edinburgh Fringe. Now I finally feel ready for this milestone every artist aspires to. This is my creative marathon—challenging, inspiring and exhilarating—and I warmly invite you to join me on the journey,' says Elias Faingersh.

As a composer, musician and performer, Faingersh has performed to acclaim across Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. He is recognised for his unique fusion of music and theatre. Critics have described him as 'The Golden Trombone of Europe' and a 'musical magician'.

SOLO From The Pit is presented by Teater KEF, the Malmö-based company founded by Elias Faingersh and Keren Klimovsky in 2012. Blending music, visual theatre and experimental performance, the company has appeared at major festivals and venues across the world, earning international recognition for its distinctive theatrical language. Its productions have received numerous awards, including the Grand Prix at Reykjavik Fringe Festival, 'Best of the Fest' from the Orlando Sentinel, while also securing a 10-performance Off-Broadway run at New York's SoHo Playhouse.

'A delightful hour of what Fringe is like at its best. A virtuoso trombonist turns opera, humour and heart into an unforgettable experience' – Matthew J. Palm, Orlando Sentinel

'Faingersh conjures an entire acoustical cosmos through music and storytelling in a can't-miss pick for music lovers' – Seth Kubersky, Orlando Weekly

SOLO FROM THE PIT

7–29 August 2026 at 19:05

Venue 38 – Studio at theSpaceTriplex

Runtime: 50 mins / Age guidance: 12+

Tickets: £14 (booking fee of £1.25 per ticket, also available concessions, family and Early Bird offers) at

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