SHUFFLE FESTIVAL to Platform Hip-Hop Artists and Street Dance in Glasgow
The two-day festival will present BOY BLUE alongside five new works from Scottish dancers including The Dimestop Crew, Brothers on Lock and A.K.O.
Presented by Scottish street dance company THREE60, Shuffle Festival is Scotland's newest dance festival, creating a space for Scottish Hip-Hop dancers and platforming Scottish talent. The new two-day dance festival led by THREE60, and featuring London-based Hip-Hop dance company Boy Blue, comes to Platform Arts Centre, October 09 & 10 2026.
Building on the success of 2024 and 2025's Shuffle Festival scratch nights, the newly boosted festival is back and bigger than ever before, platforming Scottish dance talent in the heart of Glasgow's arts community. With two days of dance at Platform, The Bridge, Easterhouse, Shuffle Festival's programme will include legendary London-based Hip-Hop dance company Boy Blue remounting a repertoire performance with dancers from across Scotland, following a two-week residency at The Work Room and The Yard Creative Hub.
On bringing Shuffle back to Platform, Shuffle Festival producer MC Laffitte said, “We're thrilled to bring Shuffle back to Platform to celebrate Hip-Hop culture and highlight the brilliant local talent we have in Scotland.”
The programme will showcase five performances of new works from dancers across Scotland, including collectives The Dimestop Crew, Brothers on Lock and A.K.O., as well as the performance choreographed by Boy Blue. Following the performances on Saturday, the Community Dance Jam is an open dance floor where everyone can move, connect and celebrate together - with absolutely no experience needed.
Shuffle Festival 2026 is supported by Platform Arts Centre, Boy Blue, Dance Base, The Work Room, The Yard and Creative Scotland.
The Festival runs from 09 - 10 Oct 2026, at Platform Arts Centre, The Bridge, Easterhouse.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
|
Ed Byrne: No Dramas
Music Hall (2/10-2/10)
|
Aberdeen Arts Centre's Big Variety Show
Aberdeen Arts Centre (10/02-10/03)
|
Alex McAleer - Mind Reader
Eastgate Theatre (9/26-9/26)
|
Mark Thomas: 40 In Stand Up Years
The Lemon Tree (9/24-9/24)
|
Disney''s Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert
Usher Hall (12/03-12/03)
|
Trainspotting The Musical
Edinburgh Playhouse (10/19-10/24)
|
Venue Premium - Two Doors Down
OVO Hydro (9/25-10/11)
|
Trainspotting The Musical
Alhambra Theatre (3/01-3/06)
|
Rollers Forever
King's Theatre (10/27-10/31)
|
Giovanni: Unstoppable
Alhambra Theatre (4/11-4/11)