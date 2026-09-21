SHUFFLE FESTIVAL to Platform Hip-Hop Artists and Street Dance in Glasgow

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Presented by Scottish street dance company THREE60, Shuffle Festival is Scotland's newest dance festival, creating a space for Scottish Hip-Hop dancers and platforming Scottish talent. The new two-day dance festival led by THREE60, and featuring London-based Hip-Hop dance company Boy Blue, comes to Platform Arts Centre, October 09 & 10 2026.

Building on the success of 2024 and 2025's Shuffle Festival scratch nights, the newly boosted festival is back and bigger than ever before, platforming Scottish dance talent in the heart of Glasgow's arts community. With two days of dance at Platform, The Bridge, Easterhouse, Shuffle Festival's programme will include legendary London-based Hip-Hop dance company Boy Blue remounting a repertoire performance with dancers from across Scotland, following a two-week residency at The Work Room and The Yard Creative Hub.

On bringing Shuffle back to Platform, Shuffle Festival producer MC Laffitte said, “We're thrilled to bring Shuffle back to Platform to celebrate Hip-Hop culture and highlight the brilliant local talent we have in Scotland.”

The programme will showcase five performances of new works from dancers across Scotland, including collectives The Dimestop Crew, Brothers on Lock and A.K.O., as well as the performance choreographed by Boy Blue. Following the performances on Saturday, the Community Dance Jam is an open dance floor where everyone can move, connect and celebrate together - with absolutely no experience needed.

Shuffle Festival 2026 is supported by Platform Arts Centre, Boy Blue, Dance Base, The Work Room, The Yard and Creative Scotland.

The Festival runs from 09 - 10 Oct 2026, at Platform Arts Centre, The Bridge, Easterhouse.

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