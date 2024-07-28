SENT FROM MY PHONE, A Night Of Shredding Paper, Comes To The Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Catrin Ody and Brooklyn Bottling Company will present Sent from my Phone, The world premiere of a new work created by Catrin Ody and Nadia Fortini at Ediburgh Fringe next month. Performances run Aug 19-23.

It's a Saturday night at the office and all the interns are assembled to shred paper. Sent From My Phone. A hilarious, though devastating twist on the American dream, providing insight into the troubled minds of 20-something Gen-Z interns living in NYC. This dark comedy will speak to anyone who has ever felt that their life falling apart before it even started. A tribute to sheer young adult confusion in an immigration system built to spit them out.

Close yourself in a windowless office with Lola, Penelope and Chad for a chance to explore their roots, vices and dreams. How far will Lola go to get her Visa? How can Penelope do the right thing, when everyone is lying to her? Will Chad be able to save the girl he loves from herself? It appears a night of shredding paper is all it takes to find out.

Catrin Ody's resume includes Directing, Producing and Assistant Directing films and theatre across New York City and London. Her works have been to The Cannes Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, SXSW and more. She made her New York theatrical Directorial Debut with Wyrd by Matt Minnicino. In addition to her work on short films and theatre, her resume boasts freelance production work for Chanel, SAP, and The National Organization of Women. Ziz.news called Francesca Scorsese's Fish out of water, which Ody Produced and Assistant Directed "profound and thought-provoking". Nadia Fortini's short films have screened at various film festivals all over the world. Her debut feature is in development. Nadia co-wrote a limited series for Netflix.

Catrin Ody (English) and Nadia Fortini (Polish) both attended New York University on 4-year scholarships. They went through the culture shock of going to drama school in America, and then the challenge of trying to hold onto their visas. They know all too well the extent desperate 20-somethings will go to hold onto their visa status and the next step on the career ladder. In this workplace dark comedy, they explore the modern American dream.

