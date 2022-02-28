SCHOOL OF ROCK Opens Next Week at Theatre Royal

School of Rock - The Musical, Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit, Olivier Award-winning West End show will, open at Theatre Royal next week.

Based on the hilarious hit movie, this new musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band, sensationally performed live by the production's young actors every night with roof-raising energy! While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

School of Rock - The Musical features new music written by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Glenn Slater (The Little Mermaid, Sister Act) and a book by Julian Fellowes. Originally directed by Laurence Connor (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, London Palladium 2019) with choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, set and costume designs by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Mick Potter and music supervision by John Rigby.

Getting the band together and playing Dewey Finn is Jake Sharp, having previously performed the role in the West End. Alex Tomkins will perform in the role at certain performances. They are joined by Rebecca Lock as Rosalie Mullins, Matthew Rowland as Ned Schneebly and Nadia Violet Johnson as Patty Di Marco. The remaining adult cast comprise Ryan Bearpark, James Bisp, Joanna O'Hare, Samuel Haughton, Tom Hext, Harveen Mann, Richard Morse, Annell Odartey, Amy Oxley, Helena Pipe, Michaela Powell, Richard Vorster and Craig Watson.

One of three incredibly talented teams of twelve children will perform live alongside Dewey each night and are currently getting ready to stick it to the man when the bell rings for the new school term in September. They comprise (including covers) Eva McGrath (thirteen years old from Birmingham), Emerson Sutton (thirteen years old from the West Midlands), Thomas Harvey (twelve years old from Cheshire) and Isaac Forward (twelve years old from Buckinghamshire) who will play Freddy; Chloe Marler (ten years old from Essex), Marikit Akiwumi (twelve years old from Guildford), Daisy Hanna (thirteen years old from Surrey) and Ivy Balcombe (nine years old from Surrey) who will play Katie; Oliver Forde (twelve years old from London), Angus McDougall (thirteen years old from Buckinghamshire), David Gluhovsky (twelve years old from London) and Oliver Pearce (eleven years old from North Wales) who play Lawrence; Joseph Sheppard (twelve years old from the West Midlands), Harry Churchill (nine years old from Devon), Hanley Webb (ten years old from Northamptonshire) and William Laborde (twelve years old from Surrey) who will play Zack; Wilf Cooper (twelve years old from Surrey), Logan Matthews (eleven years old from Berkshire) and Alfie Morwood (ten years from South Wales) who play Billy; Keira Laver (eleven years old from Essex), Florrie May Wilkinson (ten years old from London) and Saffia Layla (eleven years old from Hertfordshire) who will play Summer; Jasmine Djazel (eleven years old from London), Souparnika Nair (ten years old from Bury St. Edmunds) and Angel Lucero (eleven years old from London), who will play Tomika; Hadlee Snow (ten years old from Brighton), Darmani Eboji (twelve years old from Essex), Devon Francis (eleven years old from London), Riotafari Gardner (ten years old from London) who will play James; Lily Rose Martin (eleven years old from Kent), Elodie Salmon (eleven years old from London) and Paris Banyong (nine years old from London) who will play Marcy; Caelan Wallington (eleven years old from Watford), Alex Shotton (twelve years old from Buckinghamshire) and Nesim Adnan (ten years old from Kent) who will play Mason; Kyla Robinson (eleven years old from Surrey), Eden Anthony (twelve years old from London) and Elisha Kerai (eleven years old from London) who will play Shonelle; Ophelia Parsons (twelve years old from London), Jemima Newman (nine years old from Bedfordshire), Ava Masters (eleven years old from Kent) and Inez Danielak (twelve years old from Essex) who play Sophie.