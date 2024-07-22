SAVOY! - EVERYBODY'S DOING IT Comes to Edinburgh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An unapologetic relationship musical comedy, that dismantles the illusion of modern marriage through a collection of uplifting world-famous operettas, staged with a brave contemporary twist. Passionate affairs, mischievous gossip, and light-hearted romances come together where Eastern European cultural heritage meets Western contemporary musical theatre.

Director-choreographer Julia Joy's latest work guarantees laughter-induced abs soreness, moments of unapologetic honesty, tear-filled eyes, and life-changing revelations. With her personal background as a native Hungarian creative, she proudly brings her authentic heritage into the world of British musical theatre to present a bold cabaret-style interactive comedy show that addresses the universal theme of relationships. Whether you've experienced love, longing, affairs, or commitment, this show is crafted for you.

Savoy! Everybody's Doing It! is a spectacular show that is both old and brand new, created to nurture and revisit the operetta heritage of the Austro-Hungarian Empire for today's audiences. The musical line-up includes songs from West End and Broadway hit operettas such as Ball at the Savoy and Riviera Girl, revived for the first time since before the World Wars woven with a groundbreaking script written by Julia Joy and Bernadett Swann.

Julia Joy and Norbert Potornai have been producers and lead creatives of their own company, the Coincidance Ballet Theatre in Budapest for over ten years, producing and creating several shows in Europe, mainly in Hungary that have gone on to tour nationally and internationally. Recently they founded their London based entertainment company, NP&JOY Entertainment to fund their UK-based work, starting with Savoy! Their plans with the show include a future London run, and a UK and US tour.

Written by: Julia Joy and Bernadett Swann

Created by: NP&JOY Entertainment

Directed and Choreographed by: Julia Joy

Produced by: Julia Joy and Norbert Potornai

