SARAH MCGUINNES SINGS CABARET is Coming to Edinburgh Fringe

This is no ordinary cabaret. Sarah has been the muse of industry legends for over two decades. This is her life story.

Sarah McGuinness - Emmy-nominated documentary director of 'Believe: The Eddie Izzard Story' and 'Noma: the story of Noma Dumezweni' this time invites you on an extraordinary musical journey of her own life, blending the power of live performance with the raw truth of her life story. McGuinness turns the spotlight onto herself, revealing the moments that have defined her, from a childhood of chaos in Northern Ireland to the dizzying heights of international success.

This isn't just a show; it's a heartfelt narrative punctuated by songs that mirror the highs and lows of a life lived in full. McGuinness shares her complicated relationship with her Irish roots, her family's dysfunction, and her relentless pursuit of passion, all while navigating the shadows of stardom as her life intertwines with entertainment icons.

Audiences are taken on an emotional rollercoaster, beginning with the turmoil of growing up amid the Northern Ireland Troubles, and moving through three decades of personal and professional challenges. You'll hear about a near-miss romance with the writer of one of the most iconic pop songs of recent years, the trials of living in the shadows when your partner suddenly becomes an A-list celebrity, and the unexpected bonds formed with Hollywood legends.

2024 has been a year of transformation for McGuinness. This show, the culmination of her journey, reflects a newfound sense of purpose and creativity. As McGuinness herself puts it, "This is a full-circle moment for me, especially being back at The Gilded Balloon in Edinburgh. 'Sarah McGuinness Sings Cabaret' is my story-the curious tale of how I came to be in Derry, how I found my way to London, and everything that followed. It's a collection of songs, old and new, but most importantly, it's about telling the truth of my life, something I've never done before."

The creation of this show has been as dynamic as the performance itself. Turning her award-winning documentary process on herself McGuinness has delved into long forgotten traumatic and hilarious memories literally brought back to mind in the last few weeks through a true collaborative process with Luisa Omielan, Angela Vargos and Jessica Willcocks Skeggs. McGuinness has been able to shape a narrative that just, like her documentaries, is as poignant as it is powerful.

Performances will take place August 16-26.

