Russell Tovey And Robert Diament Celebrate Edinburgh Creative Scene With Bombay Sapphire

Today BOMBAY SAPPHIRE announces a new podcast episode in partnership with Talk Art plus a partnership with Rabble bar in the heart of Edinburgh - both designed to help people engage with their creativity and discover the creative possibilities within the Scottish city.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has partnered with actor Russell Tovey and gallerist Robert Diament to record a special episode for Talk Art, their podcast dedicated to the world of art. Inspired by the gin brand's mission to Stir Creativity, the episode will dive deep into Edinburgh's creative scene and will be available on the Talk Art feed from Friday 16th August.

To celebrate the podcast episode, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE will partner with Rabble bar in Edinburgh's New Town to stir creativity. Running from 22nd August for four consecutive Thursdays, gin lovers will have the chance to show their artistic side by swapping napkin doodles in return for a signature BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin and tonic with infusion stirrer at the bar as well as an illustrated map of Edinburgh's creative hotspots (terms and conditions apply*).

Celebrating a decade since the art-enthusiast duo first met at the Scottish National Gallery, the podcast episode sees Russell and Robert uncover the best of Edinburgh's art scene through a series of conversations with the city's leading artists, curators and gallerists:

Kate Gray - Collective Gallery Director

Stuart Fallon - Talbot Rice Gallery Assistant Curator

Adam Benmahklouf - Artist, Educator and Art Editor of The Skinny

Claire Feeley - Jupiter Artland Head of Exhibitions

Jessica Harrison - Artist at Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop

Sorcha Carey - Edinburgh Art Festival

"Edinburgh's creative and cultural scene is completely unique," says Russell Tovey. "Robert and I couldn't wait to go back - especially having first met there ten years ago - to discover more about the city off the beaten track through the eyes of its artists and creatives."

"We hope it inspires people to tap into their own creativity and discover the creative possibilities that Edinburgh has to offer," adds Robert.

Recorded and released during the city's busiest cultural month, the collaboration was inspired by Discover The Possibilities Within, a new campaign from BOMBAY SAPPHIRE which aims to aims to awaken the creative spirit in everyone.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has additionally commissioned a partnership between Global Street Art (GSA) and HYPEBEAST to produce a vibrant mural on the side of Edinburgh's Paradise Palms in the city's Old Town. Scottish illustrator, creative and street artist Matt Sinclair (@matt.sloe), was briefed to create a work that embodies the ethos behind BOMBAY SAPPHIRE'S Stir Creativity platform. With the iconic blue bottle at its centre, the mural is intended to bring a splash of artistic colour to the urban cityscapes, inspiring creativity in the everyday lives of passers-by.





