Russell Howard Will Host Three Live WONDERBOX Edinburgh Festival Fringe Podcast Specials

Russell Howard is returning to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for the first time since 2019, with 3 live Wonderbox podcast shows.

Launching in to the Top 10 Comedy Podcasts, Wonderbox has seen Russell chat to guests including John Oliver, Jameela Jamil, Shaun Keaveny, Roisin Conaty, Munya Chawawa, Jimmy Carr, Jack Whitehall, Greg Davies and Guz Khan, about personal mementos they'd keep in their Wonderbox to remind them about important moments in their lives. Clips from episodes have amassed over 80 million views on social media, with several going viral such as Jimmy Carr describing his dream cocktail (17 million views), Greg Davies on his missing Paella dish (7.9 million views) and Fatiha El-Ghorri diving into language (3.1 million views).

Now for the first time on Wonderbox, Russell is set to host special guests (to be announced) in front of a live audience at the Assembly Gordon Aikman Theatre on the 1st, 2nd and 4th August at 12.15pm.

Tickets are on general sale now and available at www.russell-howard.co.uk

After the global success of writing and starring in 182 episodes of The Russell Howard Hour (Sky) and Russell Howard's Good News (BBC), as well as six stand-up specials, Russell's clips have garnered over 1 billion views on social media, and he has sold 2 million tickets worldwide. Russell is currently on his fourth and biggest world tour to date with Russell Howard Live, which has seen him sell over 315,000 tickets and perform over 200 shows across the UK (including 13 sell-out shows at the iconic London Palladium), Europe, America, Australia and New Zealand. Following the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Russell is set to play Canada and The Nordic Region, ahead of returning to the U.S. for additional dates. Russell has over 9 million followers on social media.

