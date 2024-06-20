Runi Talwar Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising comedy star Runi Talwar might just be a little bit incredibly cursed. From his humble beginnings as the only Indian kid in a New Zealand primary school to the dizzying heights of moving half-way across to a studio flat in London just before the start of a global pandemic, Runi has always had a tainted and elusive relationship with luck - or unluck, which is what we should really be talking about as a society.

In this hilarious and heart-warming show, his Fringe debut, Runi showcases his unique blend of cultural insights, captivating storytelling, and sharp wit, as he tackles the complexities of identity and the meaning of fortune, while pondering some of the deeper mysteries of life, such as “what makes someone unlucky” and “why do English people love the town of Bath so much”.

Along the way, the actor, improviser and stand-up, tells us about the unfortunate problem with his name, his girlfriend's obsession with McFly, how British racism is more subtle than Australian racism, and why cricket is the worst sport in the world (and why he’s obsessed with it). Runi's stories are not just about the laugh-out-loud moments but also about the lengths we go to prove we have control over our destinies.

This festival debut follows a brilliant work-in-progress run at Soho Theatre in early 2024 (did this sell out?), London and sell-out performances at Mach Fest 2024 as well as at The Glitch as part of Vault Festival 2023.

Runi Talwar is no stranger to the comedy scene. A man (literally) of the world, he was born in India, raised in New Zealand, having spent a decade in Australia, and now calling the UK home, Runi has a wealth of experiences and a unique perspective that enrich his comedy.

His sharp observations and relatable humour have made him a regular performer at top UK comedy venues, including Off The Kerb, Moth Club, Angel Comedy, 2Northdown/21Soho, Up The Creek, Banana Cabaret, Komedia, The Glee Club, and Frog and Bucket.

Runi's impressive accolades include winning the British Comedy Guide/Yellow Door Sitcom Bursary. His writing credits feature top TV and radio shows such as The News Quiz,The Now Show, Have I Got News For You, Hypothetical, Late Night Mash and Horrible Histories and he’s also developed a sitcom pilot with Yellow Door Productions.

