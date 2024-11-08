Rumpelstiltskin Comes To Platform This Christmas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Packed full of songs, jokes and larger than life characters, Rumpelstiltskin is on at Platform, Easterhouse, this Christmas (Tue 3 until Tue 24 Dec) – a family friendly, joyful show from the team that brought you Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and Mother Goose fae Easterhoose!

Created for everyone over the age of 5 and written by Lewis Hetherington, directed by Rosalind Sydney and presented by Platform in association with Glasgow Kelvin College. As well as a lead cast of Michael Guest (Rumpelstiltskin), Scarlett Mack (Bunnyflops) and Adam Buksh (Duncan McWoof & others), as with previous Platform shows, the ensemble cast is made up of 22 Glasgow Kelvin College HND Musical Theatre students.

Rumpelstiltskin has never fitted in. Is he a Troll? A Goblin? A Stinky Bog Monster? No one really knows! But he’s excited to head out into the world and start making friends.

Sadly, for poor old Rumpelstiltskin, the world does not feel the same. No one really talks to him and some people are actually a little bit mean...

Princess Bunnyflops, meanwhile, has lots of friends and everyone thinks she is great - with her fluffy tail and sparkly eyes. Rumpelstiltskin want to be friends with Princess - he tries his best, but she doesn’t even know his name…

Join Rumpelstiltskin as he finds his way in the world….and find out if he won’t be alone for Christmas after all!

Lewis said: “People think that Rumpelstiltskin is a bit of a rascal, but in this version, you'll see that he's always only ever trying to do his best. This is my 9th Christmas show for Platform and I've had so much fun writing it, so I think audiences will have fun watching the story unfold. It's full of Christmas cheer and there's things to make you laugh, maybe even shed a tear, and get you boogeying in your seat with lots of 80s, 90s and Christmas hits!"

TUE 3 DEC– TUE 23 DEC 2024 | TICKETS FROM £6. Age of 5yrs+. Some relaxed performances available – see website for dates.

Images provided are of previous Platform Christmas shows and are captioned. All images: Euan Robertson.

Platform, The Bridge, 1000 Westerhouse Road, Easterhouse, Glasgow, G34 9JW

www.platform-online.co.uk / info@platform-online.co.uk / 0141 276 9661

Follow us on social media: @platformglasgow

