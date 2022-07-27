Royal Conservatoire Of Scotland to Appear at Edinburgh Festival Fringe With Double Bill Of Musicals

Two much-loved musicals and some of the most exciting new talent in musical theatre ... the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS) will be back with a bang at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

RCS's critically acclaimed Fringe productions - which have earned a string of five-star reviews in its 17-year festival run - are some of the hottest tickets in town. And this year will be no different.

Expect captivating performances, a live band and the chance to catch the future of musical theatre talent when RCS returns to the Assembly Rooms' Music Hall from August 5 to 28 with the Tony Award-nominated Little Women and the high-energy Godspell.

Eighteen Musical Theatre (Performance) and four Musical Theatre (Musical Direction) students from the one-year Masters Musical Theatre programme will be supported by fellow artists from across RCS, including students from the school of music.

Two fully staged musicals offer the perfect start to a day at the Fringe in a special milestone year - RCS is celebrating its 175th anniversary in 2022 while the Fringe turns 75. It's also the first time since 2019 that RCS has staged work at the festival, following the pandemic.

Little Women

Directed by Ken Alexander

5 - 27 August, runs on odd days, 10am - 12.20pm

In the midst of the American Civil War, four sisters are trying to forge their own paths. There's prim and proper Meg, exasperated by her sisters; aspiring writer Jo, looking for some inspiration; timid Beth, selflessly supporting her sisters through everything; and baby of the family Amy, used to getting her own way.

Follow their adventures in this Tony Award-nominated musical as their lives intertwine and diverge, and their plans and dreams for the future change more than any of them expected. As Jo discovers, you can't choose your family - but you can write about them.

Godspell

Directed by Alexandra Spencer-Jones

6 - 28 August, runs on even days, 10am - 11.50am

Learn your lessons well! Stephen Schwartz's acclaimed gospel musical gets the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland treatment in this fully staged, full-length production.

With popular songs such as Day by Day, We Beseech Thee and Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord, this feel-good musical based on the Gospel according to Saint Matthew will have you dancing in the aisles!

Gemma Bodinetz, Director of Drama, Dance, Production and Film at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, said: "We cannot wait to return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with two fantastic musicals and a wonderful cast of actors, musicians and creatives.

"Godspell and Little Women are guaranteed to get the day off to the most joyful start, where audiences have the opportunity to see some of the most exciting new voices in musical theatre."

Jane Hensey, Head of Musical Theatre at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, said: "This is the 16th year that we've presented at the Fringe and our students have earned a reputation as some of the hardest-working performers at the festival, whether they're on stage or behind the scenes.

"Their enthusiasm and dedication to their craft is palpable and these productions are a celebration of their amazing artistry and the synthesis of skills developed throughout our year-long programme."

Students come from all over the globe to study on the MA Musical Theatre programme, which culminates in the month-long Fringe run. Past productions include Legally Blonde, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Atlantic: A Scottish Story, 9 to 5, Urinetown, Avenue Q, Jerry Springer the Opera and The Addams Family.

Graduates of the programme are working around the world in London's West End, on Broadway and on international tours.

The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland has a dedicated Fringe website www.rcsedfest.co.uk, a hub for all things Fringe-related with information on performances - including alumni - events, reviews, media galleries and ticket details.