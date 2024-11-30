Review: WEANS IN THE WOOD(LANDS), Oran Mor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Oran Mor winter panto takes the timeslot of A Play, A Pie and A Pint from late November through to January. The ticket price also includes a drink and a scotch pie or vegetarian alternative. Weans In The Wood(lands) is written and directed by Martin McCormick and designed by Kenny Miller.

Lady Titania (Carmen Pieraccini) thinks that the West End would be greatly improved if something was done about all of the horrible children running around. She hatches a plan and its down to Shuggie (Cristian Ortega) and his Mammy Dame Anita Whizzwazz (Neil John Gibson) to save the day.

Carlotta Kelvinbridge (Karen Fishwick) is at a prestigious West End school. So prestigious in fact, she's the only pupil there. Shuggie and Carlotta soon become fast friends. There are some fun musical numbers that don't outstay their welcome, witty cultural references and ad libbing.

The joy of the Oran Mor panto is that its adults-only but not in a particularly smutty way. There's a little bit of swearing and a bit of innuendo but the real fun comes from the audience participation where everyone is getting involved because they want to and not to appease younger family members.

It's a very silly hour with a sprinkling of classic panto moments that goes down a treat with the lunchtime audience.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

