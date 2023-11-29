Review: THE PANTOMIME ADVENTURES OF PETER PAN, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

While the King's Theatre in Edinburgh undergoes renovation, its annual pantomime has moved to its sister venue, the Festival Theatre for the festive season. This year's offering is The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan and it stars panto regulars Grant Stott, Allan Stewart and Jordan Young.

Grant Stott is delightfully menacing as Captain Hook, a man obsessed with seeking revenge on Peter Pan (Kieran Lynch) as he holds him responsible for the loss of his hand. Smee (Jordan Young) and his mum May McSmee (Allan Stewart) appear to be helping Captain Hook but are secretly working alongside Peter Pan and Wendy. To be honest, the plot takes a backseat to the action onstage but nobody seems to mind!

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan is a spectacle from start to finish. Allan Stewart's entrance to Shania Twain's "Giddy Up" is a sight to behold and all of the dance numbers are fantastic. A new addition this year is the dance group Flawless who double up as Captain Hook's henchmen and they put on an impressive display. Jordan Young has become a firm favourite over the last few years in this pantomime as the resident loveable daftie.

The sets and costume are beautiful and production values are so high I imagine you will have a fantastic experience no matter where you are seated in the auditorium. No spoilers but the Act One closing was definitely the talking point of the evening!

The second Act is organised chaos as the show takes on more of a variety style performance. Is there any reason for Allan Stewart to be singing a Proclaimers-esque song about mince and tatties? No. Do we love it? Yes. If you've been to a few Crossroads Pantomimes you'll start to notice a few of the same gags and routines popping up but it seems as though things have been refreshed and revamped for 2023 and it is much appreciated.

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan is a big, bold pantomime with incredible production values but it manages to retain its local heart.

Photo credit: Douglas Robertson