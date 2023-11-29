Review: THE PANTOMIME ADVENTURES OF PETER PAN, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan runs until 31 December

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London Photo 1 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Review: THE SNOW QUEEN, Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh Photo 3 Review: THE SNOW QUEEN, Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh
Shortlisted Scripts Revealed For The Women's Prize For Playwriting 2023 Photo 4 Shortlisted Scripts Revealed For The Women's Prize For Playwriting 2023

Review: THE PANTOMIME ADVENTURES OF PETER PAN, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

Review: THE PANTOMIME ADVENTURES OF PETER PAN, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

While the King's Theatre in Edinburgh undergoes renovation, its annual pantomime has moved to its sister venue, the Festival Theatre for the festive season. This year's offering is The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan and it stars panto regulars Grant Stott, Allan Stewart and Jordan Young.

Grant Stott is delightfully menacing as Captain Hook, a man obsessed with seeking revenge on Peter Pan (Kieran Lynch) as he holds him responsible for the loss of his hand. Smee (Jordan Young) and his mum May McSmee (Allan Stewart) appear to be helping Captain Hook but are secretly working alongside Peter Pan and Wendy. To be honest, the plot takes a backseat to the action onstage but nobody seems to mind!

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan is a spectacle from start to finish. Allan Stewart's entrance to Shania Twain's "Giddy Up" is a sight to behold and all of the dance numbers are fantastic. A new addition this year is the dance group Flawless who double up as Captain Hook's henchmen and they put on an impressive display. Jordan Young has become a firm favourite over the last few years in this pantomime as the resident loveable daftie. 

The sets and costume are beautiful and production values are so high I imagine you will have a fantastic experience no matter where you are seated in the auditorium. No spoilers but the Act One closing was definitely the talking point of the evening!

The second Act is organised chaos as the show takes on more of a variety style performance. Is there any reason for Allan Stewart to be singing a Proclaimers-esque song about mince and tatties? No. Do we love it? Yes. If you've been to a few Crossroads Pantomimes you'll start to notice a few of the same gags and routines popping up but it seems as though things have been refreshed and revamped for 2023 and it is much appreciated. 

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan is a big, bold pantomime with incredible production values but it manages to retain its local heart.

Photo credit: Douglas Robertson




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Dates Set as SPECTRA Celebrates Ten Luminous Years in 2024 Photo
Dates Set as SPECTRA Celebrates Ten Luminous Years in 2024

SPECTRA, Scotland's festival of light, will return to Aberdeen with a striking programme of free artworks and events that will light up the city from 08 to 11 February 2024.

2
MANIPULATE FESTIVAL 2024 Announces Programme Of Animation, Puppetry And Visual Theatre Photo
MANIPULATE FESTIVAL 2024 Announces Programme Of Animation, Puppetry And Visual Theatre

Manipulate Festival 2024 returns to Edinburgh with a lineup of animation, puppetry, and visual theatre. Don't miss this exciting event from 1-11 February 2024 at various venues and online.

3
Review: THE SNOW QUEEN, Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh Photo
Review: THE SNOW QUEEN, Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh

When the beautiful and fearsome Snow Queen steals young Kei away to her frozen kingdom, she leaves behind the brave and brilliant Gerda, an Edinburgh lass who will stop at nothing to rescue her best friend.

4
The Traverse Reveals First Shows of the Spring 2024 Season Photo
The Traverse Reveals First Shows of the Spring 2024 Season

Traverse Theatre has announced the first batch of shows set to take place in the new year, with even more to come. Learn more about the full lineup here!

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... Natalie O'Donoghue">(read more about this author)

Review: THE SNOW QUEEN, Royal Lyceum Theatre, EdinburghReview: THE SNOW QUEEN, Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh
Review: FLEG, Oran Mor, GlasgowReview: FLEG, Oran Mor, Glasgow
Review: PRETTY WOMAN, Theatre Royal, GlasgowReview: PRETTY WOMAN, Theatre Royal, Glasgow
Review: CASTLE FALLON, Oran Mor, GlasgowReview: CASTLE FALLON, Oran Mor, Glasgow

Videos

The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Video
Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
Aurie Styla: The Aurator (Preview) in Scotland Aurie Styla: The Aurator (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (12/02-12/02)
Tom Ward: Burner (WIP) in Scotland Tom Ward: Burner (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (12/10-12/10)
Sally-Anne Hayward: Egg Shortage in Scotland Sally-Anne Hayward: Egg Shortage
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/03-2/03)
Lou Conran: Tangent in Scotland Lou Conran: Tangent
Monkey Barrel Comedy (5/16-5/16)
Vittorio Angelone: Who Do You Think You Are? I Am! in Scotland Vittorio Angelone: Who Do You Think You Are? I Am!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (3/11-3/12)
Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time in Scotland Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Aberdeen Perfomring Arts (10/02-10/02)
Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch in Scotland Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time in Scotland Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (1/20-1/20)
Steve Bugeja: Self Doubt (I Think) in Scotland Steve Bugeja: Self Doubt (I Think)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/13-6/13)
Amy Matthews: I Feel Like I'm Made of Spiders in Scotland Amy Matthews: I Feel Like I'm Made of Spiders
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/25-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You