Review: THE LAST CABARET ON EARTH, Oran Mor

The Last Cabaret On Earth is a new play that is being staged as part of the Autumn/Winter programme of A Play, A Pie and A Pint. It is written by Brian James O’Sullivan, directed by Joe Douglas and stars Marc Mackinnon as Sam.

Sam is working as a singer in a hotel lounge when it is announced that the end is finally here. All flights are cancelled and there is a countdown to the explosion of the sun.

Sirens blare, warning lights flash and announcements urge hotel guests to stay in their rooms or in communal areas. If we really were facing complete annihilation, there are definitely worse places to spend your last moments than in the Oran Mor basement with Marc Mackinnon. His voice is beautiful and he runs through some end-of-days-themed classics with an out-of-tune piano.

There's an element of resignation to his playing. There are many reasons to welcome the end of civilisation but as Sam shares his backstory there's a lot of joy there. He writes songs with his partner and a stand-out track is the brilliant "Pasta Bungalow" which prompts a singalong.

The Last Cabaret On Earth is a surprisingly uplifting and thoroughly entertaining piece about impending doom.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

Comments