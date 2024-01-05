Review: THE BODYGUARD, Theatre Royal Glasgow

Based on the 1992 movie starring the late great Whitney Houston, The Bodyguard has a lot to live up to. And it absolutely does.

Adapted for the stage by Alexander Dinelaris, the piece follows bodyguard Frank Farmer (Ayden Callaghan) who is hired to protect music superstar Rachel Marron (Emily Williams) and her son Fletcher (Kaylen Luke) after she receives death threats from a harrowing stalker (Marios Nicolaides). Despite a rocky start, Rachel and Frank's relationship blossoms amidst familial tensions and increasing danger.

Following in Whitney's footsteps is no easy feat, yet Emily Williams (from Australian Idol) lives up to the challenge. She encapsulates the spirit of Houston's character while incorporating her own noteworthy interpretation. Her vocal chords are absolutely breath-taking, particularly when delivering classics "I Have Nothing" and of course "I Will Always Love You".

Emily-Mae is equally talented as Rachel's downtrodden sister Nikki, particularly during a stunning rendition of "Saving All My Love For You". Her good-natured softness serves a great contrast to Williams' bold confidence, sparking strong chemistry between the two. Ayden Callaghan's Frank is the appropriate strong and silent type, but it is the two women that absolutely steal the show. A special mention must also be given to nine year old Kaylen Luke - an incredible dancer and delightful Fletcher, Luke exudes pure joy whenever he's onstage.

From pyrotechnics to strobes to gobos and vibrant colours, Mark Henderson's lighting is visually stunning. Spotlights and window gobos successfully create a chilling, eerie atmosphere - we know Rachel's stalker is watching, highlighting the dangers of obsessive social fandom. While the minimalistic set worked well for Duncan McLean's clever video projections and Karen Bruce's beautiful choreography, it did feel a bit underused at times.

The plot functions as a vehicle showcasing Whitney Houston's beautiful songs. Some narrative sequences felt a bit corny and long-winded, but the musical numbers absolutely make up for it.

A highly-recommended fun night out, imbued with awe-inspiring vocal talent.

The Bodyguard is at Theatre Royal Glasgow until 7 January

Photo Credit: Mark Senior