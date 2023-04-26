Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: THE BEEKEEPER OF ALEPPO, Theatre Royal, Glasgow

The world premiere of the play based on Christy Lefteri's best-selling novel

Apr. 26, 2023  
The Beekeeper of Aleppo is a new play based on Christy Lefteri's best-selling novel. The production is directed by Olivier award-winning Miranda Cromwell and adapted by Nesrin Alrefaai, and Matthew Spangler.

Nuri (Alfred Clay) is a beekeeper in the city of Aleppo, living happily with his artist wife Afra (Roxy Faridany) and young child Sammy when war destroys their home in Syria. The couple are forced to flee Syria and make their way to England where they are told they will be safe.

The narrative jumps back and forth, opening with Nuri being questioned by the Home Office about why he is in the United Kingdom. The immigration officer tries to trip him up with trick questions about his supposed homeland and Nuri is confused as to why he is being treated like this. The couple are living in a bed and breakfast with other asylum seekers from various other countries and being challenged with red tape. Afra was blinded before they left Aleppo and is desperate to see a doctor- but someone has ticked the wrong box on their paperwork leaving her unable to register with a GP.

Nuri learned how to keep bees instead of following in his father's footsteps with the family business and we see his peaceful, happy life before the war. This play takes you through the outbreak of war and the effects it has on the citizens of Aleppo. Clay's performance as Nuri is exceptional as he is the driving force behind getting his family to safety- ignoring his own feelings of loss and panic.

The staging for The Beekeeper of Aleppo is stunning. Ruby Pugh's design is incredible and projections show the invasion of their home along with the trepidatious journey across the sea in a dinghy.

The Beekeeper of Aleppo is a beautiful and gripping piece of theatre and is a fantastic page-to-stage adaptation.

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan




April 26, 2023

The Beekeeper of Aleppo tells the story of Nuri, a beekeeper; and his wife, Afra, an artist. They live a simple life, rich in family and friends, in the beautiful Syrian city of Aleppo - until the unthinkable happens. When all they care for is destroyed by war, they are forced to escape. On their terrifying journey, they must face the pain of their own unbearable loss alongside incredible danger. Above all, they must journey to find each other again.
