EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TEA AND MILK, C Venues

A wholesome, heartbreaking millennial journey.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 2 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Court Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TEA AND MILK, C Venues

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TEA AND MILK, C Venues

Breakups aren’t easy, but she’s surprised she hasn’t been able to cry. Stuck selling horse extract face creams (the vanity project of a rich man’s bored wife) and desperately trying to find romance, a young immigrant woman feels like she’s failing. Her ten-year high school reunion back in her home country is the chance to prove how successful she is, so she puts on a revealing, expensive outfit. But everyone else is getting married, having children, or buying multi-million mansions in Dubai while she’s struggling in London with a weird job and a bleak future ahead of her.

Edith Alibec writes a charismatic personality with a bitter edge and a silver tongue. She is incredibly funny, with a darkly sarcastic worldview cemented by side glances and sardonic asides. We are witnesses to her pain, becoming the confidantes of her most private thoughts. She immediately becomes a universally relatable individual to most millennials. From her relationship with her mother and her abandoned dreams, to the search for love in the wrong places, Alibec pinpoints the contemporary malaise of women in their 30s.

She is an excellent writer, weaving the plot into a tapestry of commentary and personal experience. Dana Paraschiv directs and acts as script editor, tying the production with a stable pace and hooking the audience, making them want to know more. It’s a wholesome, heartbreaking journey.

She mourns her character’s actions, questioning her indirectly and acknowledging the toxic relationship she has with the men who enter her life. She twists their manipulations to her own benefit with tongue-in-cheek clap-backs, adding an exploration of sexuality and eroticism in the mix. Ultimately, she paints a picture of a young woman who hasn’t found out who she really is. It’s bittersweet and relatable, tragic and entertaining. 

Tea and Milk runs at C Arts aquila on the following dates: 7-14, 16-27 August.




RELATED STORIES

1
WHICH SIDE OF THE CLOSET DOOR WILL I LIVE? Comes to Edinburgh Fringe Photo
WHICH SIDE OF THE CLOSET DOOR WILL I LIVE? Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

blood (line) is a work of musical theatre that takes a playful romp through the events, social pressures, people and personal decisions that shape (or warp) a life. 

2
Nica Burns Officially Launches The 2023 Edinburgh Comedy Awards Photo
Nica Burns Officially Launches The 2023 Edinburgh Comedy Awards

Nica Burns, the longstanding Director of the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, has officially launched the biggest awards in live comedy at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.  

3
WhyNot Host Circa Peepshow Club Remix Ahead Of Edinburgh Fringe Show Photo
WhyNot Host Circa Peepshow Club Remix Ahead Of Edinburgh Fringe Show

Circa's smash-hit Peepshow has astonished audiences worldwide, in Berlin, London and Sydney and now the team have created Circa's Peepshow (Club Remix) to take the thrill to new heights at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. They took over the WhyNot nightclub in Edinburgh this morning!

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BEN TARGET: LORENZO, Summerhall Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BEN TARGET: LORENZO, Summerhall

Ben Target is a critically-acclaimed performance artist and multi-award-winning comedian (yawn), but in 2020 he gave this up to become the live-in carer for an irascible octogenarian prankster. A life-affirming story about death, conveyed through the popular mediums of storytelling, servitude to the audience and live carpentry, a combination not seen on the world stage since Nazareth (circa 30AD).

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHASING BUTTERFLIES, Pleasance DomeEDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHASING BUTTERFLIES, Pleasance Dome
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANYTHING THAT WE WANTED TO BE, SummerhallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANYTHING THAT WE WANTED TO BE, Summerhall
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SALTY IRINA, SummerhallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: SALTY IRINA, Summerhall
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SUGAR AND BLOOD, ZOO PlaygroundEDINBURGH 2023: Review: SUGAR AND BLOOD, ZOO Playground

Videos

Video: Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video Video: Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
First Look at RENT at The Muny Video
First Look at RENT at The Muny
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Parliament of Poets
artSpace@StMarks (8/07-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pierre Novellie: Why Can't I Just Enjoy Things?
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anything That We Wanted To Be
Summerhall (Cairns Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Crushing
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/24-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HIGH STEAKS
Summerhall (2/08-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stuntman
Summerhall (Tech Cube Zero) (8/02-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morgan Rees: RoboTop (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WILD ONION
Gilded Ballon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You