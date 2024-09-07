Review: POKER ALICE, Oran Mor

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Opening the 2024 Autumn/Winter season of A Play, A Pie and A Pint is Poker Alice. This is the 20th anniversary of PPP and this play by Greg Hemphill was part of the first season. Poker Alice is directed by Laila Noble and Lesley Hart and stars Annie Grace as Alice.

Alice's husband John was a gambler and her world is turned upside down when he dies suddenly. What she didn't know was that John has left her with a pile of debt.

John left something else behind though, a book that details essential information about anyone he's ever played poker with. Most importantly, it features everyone's tells. Alice starts to wonder whether she could start playing poker and settle some of their debts.

The narrative is well layed out for those not well versed in the rules of poker. Alice herself is learning so everything is pretty well explained. Hemphill's script is gripping and twisty throughout and expertly delivered by Annie Grace. Poker Alice is wonderfully unpredictable and makes for a brilliantly strong start to the season.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

Comments