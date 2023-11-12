Review: PLINTH, Tramway Theatre, Glasgow

Plinth is a new piece of visual work written and performed by Al Seed that aims to explore statues as artefacts of war.

Starting the performance upon a plinth, Alberto Santos Bellido's lighting design is truly exceptional. The performer comes to life under the lights making a series of jerky movements that really are impressive. The performance runs at just 50 minutes but when it is such a physical piece it is a real test of stamina.

Plinth is a wordless piece though is accompanied by atmospheric music by Guy Veale. Visually, this is a very striking performance but to be perfectly honest- I didn't understand the narrative.

Reading the show blurb afterwards, it states that Seed is reimagining the myth of Theseus and the Minotaur but unfortunately, this was completely lost on me. The performance was very well received in the auditorium so it was definitely just me that struggled to follow it.

Plinth is a beautiful-looking show with great movement and physical performance, it was just a bit too unclear for me.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan