Review: NAE EXPECTATIONS, Tron Theatre

Nae Expectations is a retelling of Charles Dickens's classic novel Great Expectations- with a Glaswegian twist. Nae Expectations is the final production to be directed by the Tron Theatre's artistic director Andy Arnold who has held the post since 2008.

Young Pip is a seven-year-old orphan being raised (begrudgingly) by his older sister. He is out on the marshes talking to his parent's headstones when he encounters an escaped convict who threatens Pip into helping him. Gavin Jon Wright is excellent as Pip who we see grow from a frightened young boy into a confident gentleman.

Although his sister (Jamie Marie Leary) doesn't show the boy any affection, he has a close bond with her husband Joe. Joe (Simon Donaldson) is a blacksmith who shows a lot of kindness to Pip and the scenes between the pair are very touching. Donaldson shows brillitant versatility between this gentle softspoken man and then switching into the role of pompous Kelvin Pocket when Pip moves to the city.

Jenny Booth's set design is brilliantly atmospheric, Nae Expectations has a wonderfully spooky setting complete with lots of swirling mist. Miss Havisham (played by Karen Dunbar) lives in a grand mansion that has fallen into disrepair and Dunbar gives a delightfully unhinged performance in this role.

After growing up a 'commoner' Pip receives news that a mysterious benefactor is paying for him to live the life of a gentleman. He leaves his family behind for a new life of grand balls and endless riches but still finds himself longing for the simple life with Joe.

The twist of the Glasgow tongue is fantastic and gives this production a very fresh feel. It's funny and witty and while it isn't a replica of the original novel, it largely follows the plot. Nae Expectations is a truly original take on a classic novel which is not to be missed.

Photo credit: Mihaela Bodlovic