Comedian Ruby Carr Brings EBAE to Edinburgh Fringe

Comedian Ruby Carr has only one thing she puts before anyone else in her life – the internet’s original car boot sale, eBay. eBae, Ruby Carr’s hotly anticipated Edinburgh Fringe 2024 debut hour, takes a deep dive into the weird and wonderful world of everyone’s favourite online marketplace (Amazon Schmamazon).

Yes, Ruby is obsessed with the thrill of an auction. It’s like shopping – but with a winner! Join Carr as she leads you down the rabbit hole and introduces you to some of the most bizarre hidden worlds and odd eBay subcultures, dig a little deeper and you might end up buying more than you expected. Clothes, tech, furniture, lockdown amateur art, multiple pinatas, odd earrings, hair (accidentally), unwanted gifts of heartbroken exes, and cuddly toys with spooky backstories… Ruby has bought it all.

Amused Moose New Act of the Year finalist Ruby says, “Is it because I’m a sucker for a good deal? A good story? Or is it my obsessive-compulsive disorder combined with my ADHD? You decide!

“I once spoke solidly for 40 minutes about eBay to my housemate, she asked me if it was a comedy bit, now it's a full production with props and sound effects.

“I won’t actually be on an eBay auction during the show. OK, I can’t promise that, but I can promise we’ll all be bidding together on having a great time.”

eBae is directed by acclaimed stand-up Stuart Laws (Radio 4), Stu said, “Ruby is naturally funny and so exciting to watch. I wasn’t planning on directing any shows this year but when I saw a preview of Ruby’s I knew I wanted to work with her. She’s going to have a brilliant Fringe.”

Ruby Carr: eBae plays throughout August at Edinburgh’s Underbelly George Square venue The Wee Coo. Advance tickets (from £7) are available to book here.

Born and grown in Southampton, Ruby Carr is an insufferably delightful, high energy, almost 6ft comedian.



Describing herself as ‘Neurospicy’, she has been diagnosed with dyslexia and OCD, she is on the waiting list for ADHD, and has been upsold Autism and Generalised Anxiety by her very nice therapist.

In 2022, Ruby Carr won the Funny Women Comedy Writing Award 2022, having been named ‘One to watch’ in the Funny Women Stage Awards 2021. Ruby Was also a finalist in the Amused Moose New Act of the Year 2019.

Ruby started doing stand-up comedy in 2017 and performs gigs at club nights all over London. She previously performed a split show Carr Crash with her dad in 2022.

eBae is Ruby Carr’s debut hour at Edinburgh Fringe 2024. The show was first performed in February at the Soho Rising Festival 2024, a celebration of new work created by comedians, writers and performers who have taken part in London’s Soho Theatre Writers’ Lab, Comedy Lab or Cabaret and Drag Lab programmes.

