Review: LOST GIRLS/AT BUS STOPS, Oran Mor

Lost Girls/At Bus Stops is a new play by Róisín Sheridan-Bryson and directed by Laila Noble.

Iona (Leyla Aycan) and Jess (Catriona Faint) are best friends who met at the Edinburgh Fringe. Their friendship is exciting, spent in late-night bars, bad spoken word shows and drunken conversations against the backdrop of the world's biggest arts festival. The two are close but it is quickly apparent that there is something romantic between them.

Iona is the more sensible of the two, always taking the back seat to her best friend's drunken antics. Jess is sensitive but tries to hide it behind her defiant 'mon then' attitude. Despite their differences, it's definitely a relationship you're rooting for.

It's a sweet story with excellent performances from both actors. There are plenty of in-jokes that will appeal to festival regulars but don't exclude a casual Saturday PPP audience. The character development is great and in a short space of time, you really form a fondness for Iona and Jess.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

