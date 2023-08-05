EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HEAVEN, Traverse

Eugene O’Brien holds up a bleak mirror to society.

By: Aug. 05, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
Delve Into The Depths Of Humanity At United Solo With Letta Neely's PULLING IT ALL INTO TH Photo 2 Delve Into The Depths Of Humanity At United Solo With Letta Neely's PULLING IT ALL INTO THE CURRENT
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Court Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Courtyard

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HEAVEN, Traverse

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HEAVEN, Traverse Mairead and Mal go back to County Offaly for her sister’s wedding. They’ve never been a passionate couple, but in recent times their marriage has become even more stale. Eugene O’Brien writes a bittersweet and melancholic play that follows two dissatisfied 50-year-olds who are still trying to find their place in the world. Targeted to a more mature audience, the piece is funny in a wistful, sad way, with a commonplace adult humour and generational tensions woven into sadly relatable personalities. O’Brien crafts incredibly human characters, painting a picture of a run-down country with no hopes of economic resurrection.

Jim Culleton directs Andrew Bennett and Janet Moran as they take turns to open up in conversational confessional style. They do so in a liminal space designed by Zia Bergin-Holly. The set is suspended between interior and exterior: the outside wall of a building, with its stripped posters and lonely lamppost is at odds with the comfy armchair and barstools that stand in front of it. While Mairead and Mal meet old and new flames, O’Brien takes the opportunity to explore the fallout of repressed homosexuality and the rampant toxic relationship with alcohol.

These destructive urges become the catalyst for their individual journeys. Mal’s fantasies of being jerked off by Jesus echo Mairead’s unbridled feistiness. While beautifully written and flowing with ease, Heaven drags a little, unaided by the unhurried pace of Culleton’s vision and the rather stagnant subsequent visuals. All in all, the play aims the spotlight at the incessant search for one’s identity. While quite inconclusive in its ending, it depicts a truthful view of relationships and the reality of small-town communities.

With xenophobic family members, the struggle with sobriety, the attempts at clinging to one’s own youth, the impossibility of escaping vicious circles, O’Brien holds up a bleak mirror to society.

Heaven runs at the Traverse Theatre on the following dates: 5-6, 8-13, 15-20, 22-27 August.




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Underbelly Invite You To SOPHIES SURPRISE 29TH Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023 Photo
Underbelly Invite You To SOPHIE'S SURPRISE 29TH Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023

Underbelly cordially invite you to Sophie's Surprise 29th at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival - the wildest house party you'll ever go to. 

2
Review: MADELEINE HAMILTON: PIPING HOT, Just The Tonic At The Caves - Just The Wee One Photo
Review: MADELEINE HAMILTON: PIPING HOT, Just The Tonic At The Caves - Just The Wee One

Madeleine Hamilton blows. Her pipes. She blows her pipes and she blows them well. But this is not your average bagpipe show. Through the medium of Scotland's most famous instrument, Hamilton demonstrates with deft and witty imagination that these noise tubes are actually just like men, and falling in (and out) of love and lust. 

3
World Premiere Of AWAKE AND NARCOLEPTIC Comes to Edinburgh Fringe Festival Photo
World Premiere Of AWAKE AND NARCOLEPTIC Comes to Edinburgh Fringe Festival

FutureHome Productions will present the world premiere of Awake and Narcoleptic with female comic, Sarah Albritton, a captivating solo show that combines comedy and vulnerability to shed light on the challenges of living with a misunderstood sleeping disorder.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Elliot Minogue-Stone Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Elliot Minogue-Stone Q&A

BWW catches up with Elliot Minogue-Stone to chat about bringing Groovicle to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... (read more about this author)

Book Review: DIVA, V&A ExhibitionBook Review: DIVA, V&A Exhibition
Review: 1000 WAYS THE WORLD WILL END (& HOW IT STARTS AGAIN), King's Head TheatreReview: 1000 WAYS THE WORLD WILL END (& HOW IT STARTS AGAIN), King's Head Theatre
Review: UNION, Arcola TheatreReview: UNION, Arcola Theatre
Review: THE WIND AND THE RAIN, Finborough TheatreReview: THE WIND AND THE RAIN, Finborough Theatre

Videos

Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Video Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories Video
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW Video
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Showgirls and Spies
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/03-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lovefool
Summerhall (Red Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bishops
Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Brief Life & Mysterious Death of Boris III, King of Bulgaria
Pleasance Dome (Queen Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bill's 44th
Underbelly Cowgate (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nuclear Children
Pleasance Courtyard (Attic) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Report to an Academy
SCENA Theatre (8/04-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You