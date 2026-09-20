Review: FEEL GOOD, Òran Mór

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Feel Good is a new dark comedy drama about male loneliness and AI, written by Amy Conway and directed by Ben Standish.

Henry (Sam Stopford) has never quite gotten over his ex-girlfriend Liz, so he is shocked to find her on his doorstep eight years after they have broken up. Except, it’s not exactly her. It’s an “intimate companion” (sex robot) that has been created in her image and programmed with Liz’s mannerisms.

Anna Russell-Martin is exceptional as Liz. Her wooden movements, direct manner and vacant expression mean that it clicks right away for the audience that she isn’t human.

It transpires that her arrival is no accident, and robot Liz is the result of some late-night drunken internet activity from Henry. As Liz runs down through some of her features its clear the moment that Henry’s mindset switches from “this is too weird” to “this might be the ideal solution…”. Robot Liz has compliance settings so she can be made more agreeable.

There’s an even darker and more horrifying turn in Feel Good as Henry grows increasingly possessive over his new toy, but it feels like we don’t have enough time to fully explore that. Henry is keen to be seen as a “nice guy”, but when things don’t go his way we see the rage start to bubble over. Sam Stopford is great in this role as he switches from someone you feel sorry for to someone deeply unlikeable.

Feel Good is a unique piece of theatre: it is very funny but also utterly grim in its look at what might be in our not-too-distant future.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 41 Days 18 Hrs 45 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link