Review: DISNEY'S ALADDIN, Theatre Royal

Having made its Scottish debut at the Edinburgh Playhouse in 2023, Disney's Aladdin now comes to Glasgow for the first time. Set in the fictional city of Agrabah in the Middle East, it tells the story of a plucky young lad from the streets trying to win the heart of a princess.

Aladdin (Gavin Adams) is a local 'street rat' who steals what he needs from the marketplace, trying to evade capture by the guards. He has a heart of gold and will always make sure everyone else is taken care of before himself. Jasmine (Desmonda Cathabel) is the outspoken Princess who has to wed a Prince due to an archaic rule and the matchmaking isn't going well due to her defiant nature.

Jasmine slips into the marketplace in disguise and meets Aladdin. It's love at first sight for him and he piques her interest. But how could a street rat ever win the heart of a Princess? Cue a magic lamp, a fabulous genie (Damien Winchester) and three wishes to transform him into Prince Ali- a man with the status required to marry Jasmine. Standing in their way, Adam Strong is a delightfully evil Jafar with his eyes on the throne and will stop at nothing to get it.

It's no surprise that Disney on stage = spectacle. Bob Crowley's set design is lavish throughout and Casey Nicholaw's choreography is flawless. The talented cast means that it is not just the huge ensemble numbers such as "Friend Like Me" and "Prince Ali" that have an impact but the more tender songs like "Proud of Your Boy" and "These Palace Walls" are really beautiful too.

Disney's Aladdin is a love story with a little bit of magic behind it and some brilliant onstage illusions will delight an audience of all ages. Gregg Barnes' costume design ramps up the wow factor even more and this production of Disney's Aladdin will certainly transport you to a whole new world.

Photo credit: Deen Van Meer

Comments