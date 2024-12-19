Review: CHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT, 18 Candleriggs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Christmas by Candlelight is a two night festive extravaganza staged by JM Theatricals at 18 Candleriggs. Led by John McGlone, a cast of professional singers and an ensemble choir perform Christmas classics in the cosy setting of 18 Candleriggs.

The first act is a more chilled affair with the cast in Victorian getup and singing traditional carol songs. The musical arrangements are brilliant and the acapella medleys are really impressive. The candlelight setting (electronic- safety first) is a lovely touch and makes this feel like a real festive treat. Jodie Pollock's "White Christmas" on acoustic guitar is a particular standout moment from the evening.

Act two is where the party gets started and there's a range of contemporary Christmas pop songs. Classics such as "Last Christmas" and "All I Want For Christmas Is You" go down well with more modern songs like "Underneath the Tree". There's also a bit of silliness with a current events inspired Twelve Days of Christmas which was a nice little nod to panto season.

The venue was a brilliant choice as the cabaret seating makes you feel quite involved in the show. Thanks to the lovely bar setting, the audience were definitely a bit more loosened up by the second act and happy to sway and sing along.

JM Theatricals have created a wonderfully cosy festive treat with this evening of great vocal talent and Christmas spirit.

