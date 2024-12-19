News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Review: CHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT, 18 Candleriggs

Christmas By Candlelight ran at 18 Candleriggs on 17 and 18 December

By: Dec. 19, 2024
Review: CHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT, 18 Candleriggs Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Review: CHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT, 18 Candleriggs Image

LATEST NEWS

Review: CHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT, 18 Candleriggs
Review: THE NUTCRACKER, Theatre Royal
Review: TROUBLE IN SPIRITLAND, Traverse Theatre
Critics' Choice: Aliya Al-Hassan's Women of the Year 2024

Christmas by Candlelight is a two night festive extravaganza staged by JM Theatricals at 18 Candleriggs. Led by John McGlone, a cast of professional singers and an ensemble choir perform Christmas classics in the cosy setting of 18 Candleriggs. 

The first act is a more chilled affair with the cast in Victorian getup and singing traditional carol songs. The musical arrangements are brilliant and the acapella medleys are really impressive. The candlelight setting (electronic- safety first) is a lovely touch and makes this feel like a real festive treat. Jodie Pollock's "White Christmas" on acoustic guitar is a particular standout moment from the evening. 

Act two is where the party gets started and there's a range of contemporary Christmas pop songs. Classics such as "Last Christmas" and "All I Want For Christmas Is You" go down well with more modern songs like "Underneath the Tree". There's also a bit of silliness with a current events inspired Twelve Days of Christmas which was a nice little nod to panto season. 

The venue was a brilliant choice as the cabaret seating makes you feel quite involved in the show. Thanks to the lovely bar setting, the audience were definitely a bit more loosened up by the second act and happy to sway and sing along.

JM Theatricals have created a wonderfully cosy festive treat with this evening of great vocal talent and Christmas spirit.



Reader Reviews

To post a comment, you must register and login.






Videos